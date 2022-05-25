Other veterans stopped by him to get selfies. Several chaperones, known as “guardians,” also stopped to say hello to Ed Lakatosh, and they wanted photographs with him.
Being the sole World War II veteran preparing to embark on Monday’s first of two local trips by Honor Flight of Dubuque and the Tri States made Lakatosh a celebrity at the program’s preparatory luncheon, which was held Sunday afternoon at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds.
“What a special surprise to see him here,” Marvin Ney said.
Ney, the co-founder of Paramount Ambulance, accompanied Monday’s Honor Flight. He stopped by Lakatosh for a selfie at Sunday’s event.
“He knew me 40 years ago when I started driving a truck,” Ney said.
Lakatosh, 94, of Dubuque, served with the Army Air Forces in the Philippines during World War II. Lakatosh said his only previous trip to Washington, D.C., was when he hauled meat out of Dubuque to the East Coast for a trucking company. He paid a taxi driver decades ago for an informal tour, but didn’t get to see many of the monuments.
“The cabbie was terrible,” he said.
Lakatosh was expected to have better luck this week. Local Honor Flight trips Monday and Tuesday, May 23-24, took Lakatosh and other veterans to the nation’s capital for daylong tours that included visits to a number of memorials, including those for World War II, the Korean and Vietnam wars, as well as Arlington National Cemetery.
Each flight was carrying about 100 veterans and 65 chaperones. The flights left early in the morning for Washington D.C., and returned at night.
Previously, Honor Flight of Greater Dubuque flew more than 900 veterans on 10 flights from 2010 to 2014, then ceased operations.
“At the time, the Honor Flight (mission) was to take World War II and Korean (War) vets out (to Washington),” said Perry Mason, local hub director of the program. “We got all of the World War II vets out there that we could and all of the Korean vets out who wanted to go, and we were filling a lot of the guardian (positions) with Vietnam vets. We felt we had fulfilled our mission.”
Mason said the national Honor Flight organization subsequently changed its criteria to expand the number of eligible veterans, so local organizers decided to resume the program about two-and-a-half years ago.
“We made the decision in February 2020, and we got well over 100 applications right away from veterans,” Mason said. “Then, we had to stop because of COVID.”
When COVID restrictions began to ease, Mason and other local organizers began raising funds for this week’s flights. Community fundraising enables veterans to make the trip free of charge. Chaperones make a donation to accompany veterans on the flight.
“It’s the good heart of everyone in the community,” Mason said. “They just come together and help us.”
Mason said the program prioritizes the applications it receives from veterans.
“Basically, it’s World War II (veterans) first, then Korean, then Cold War, Vietnam and so on and so forth,” Mason said. “Anybody who has a medical condition that would warrant that they need to get out there go to the top of the list.”
Tom Priebe Sr., 74, of Dubuque, served in the Army in Japan and Korea. He paid a donation to serve as a chaperone for a local Honor Flight years ago. Monday, he is flying as one of the veterans. He talked about his experiences on the earlier Honor Flight, when he saw the reception veterans received.
“When we got to the airport in D.C., there were hundreds of people there shaking the veterans’ hands,” he said.
Priebe’s son, Tom Priebe Jr., 52, of Dubuque, is going Monday as a chaperone.
“I was asked if I would chaperone and I was honored,” he said. “I just want to give back to the veterans.”
