The Dubuque Police Department reported:
- Blain’s Farm & Fleet, 2675 Northwest Arterial, reported the theft of tools and other items worth $2,117.97 from the store sometime between July 12 and 12:14 p.m. Wednesday.
- Aliayah S. Johnson, 22, of 2186 Foye St., reported $509 worth of criminal damage to a vehicle and $200 criminal damage to a window at her residence sometime between 2:40 and 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.
- Cory A. Besler, 33, of St. Donatus, Iowa, reported the theft of $500 between 5 and 11:20 a.m. Tuesday from Dubuque Stamping & Mfg., 3190 Jackson St.
- Ladonna M. Carter, 42, of 1560 Iowa St., No. 7, was arrested at 10:41 p.m. Thursday near her home on charges of domestic abuse causing injury. Police said she assaulted Wendell A Smith, 40, of the same address. George J. Smith, 18, of the same address, then began fighting with Wendell Smith as well, according to court documents. Both George Smith and Wendell Smith were charged with disorderly conduct.
- Vaughn’s Mr. Muffler, 3155 University Ave., reported the theft of $707 worth of vehicle parts and accessories from the shop at 7:08 a.m. Thursday.