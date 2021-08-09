A graduated payment plan and community service option are among reforms proposed by City of Dubuque staff for Dubuque’s fines and fees.
Human Rights Department staff recently presented Dubuque City Council members with a progress report on their review of the city’s fines and fees, aiming to determine which charges are disproportionately detrimental to low-income and minority residents.
The report highlighted four revenue areas being evaluated for further evaluation and reform — ambulance fees, utility billing penalties, parking fines and pet license fees.
“Those are areas that we want to look at who is being charged, how much revenue they make for the city and what is the cost of collecting that revenue,” said Kelly Larson, director of the city’s Human Rights Department.
Larson said the findings and recommendations presented to the City Council were determined by reviewing the revenues and costs of certain fines and fees and obtaining community feedback through a survey of low-income residents.
Staff found that utility billing penalties, which generated $295,734 in revenue in fiscal year 2019, were most commonly issued in census tracts with the lowest median incomes and highest proportions of Black residents in the city.
A survey of low-income residents found that 78.9% of respondents had been charged a municipal fine or fee in the form of late utility bills or traffic violations, with an average fine amount of $83. Half of respondents reported that a fine they received was difficult to pay.
The survey also included information on court fines, fees and costs. Respondents averaged about $7,757 in court costs, fines or fees.
Ambulance fees largely are covered by insurance for most residents, Larson said, so city staff chose to focus their recommendations on the other major municipal fines and fees generating revenue for the city.
“We are on the right track in trying to focus in on things at a municipal level,” Larson said. “The survey showed us that these fines and fees are impacting our residents.”
City staff presented a number of potential strategies the city could pursue to reform certain fines and fees, including adopting pilot programs that allow low-income residents to pay for municipal fees or fines through a graduated payment plan or allowing community service as an alternative to monetary payment.
“Those were some of the best practices that we saw coming out of other cities that are trying to do fine and fee reform,” Larson said. “We’re looking at what the alternative options are to just issuing these fines and fees.”
Recommendations also included continued investment in criminal diversion efforts, including the hiring of a community diversion and prevention coordinator, which was approved for the city’s fiscal year 2022 budget, and collaborating with Dubuque County officials to develop pre-charge diversion strategies.
Larson said the city has significantly less influence on the issuance of court debt than state and federal governing bodies, so the current recommendation is to further advocate local legislators to support legislation that makes court debt easier to pay.
Larson stressed that Human Rights Department staff believe far more investigative work needs to be conducted to determine the full impact of fines and fees on residents. The community survey, for example, only had 20 respondents.
“We would hesitate to draw any kind of conclusions on the current results that we have,” she said. “It’s going to take more research and community outreach.”
Dubuque City Council members spoke favorably of the report and expressed support for some of the recommendations.
Council Member Ric Jones said he believes the fine and fee reform pilot programs are worth adopting.
“I think they are all worth pursuing,” Jones said. “We may back away from some, but it’s important that we try them.”
City Council Member Laura Roussell said she also supports the adoption of the proposed strategies but she also believes that additional research should be conducted by city staff.
“There is a lot more research to be done,” she said. “I do think we should try these current options and see how they work.”
Council Member Brad Cavanagh said the proposals from city staff likely will be discussed during the council’s goal setting sessions later this month. He said staff should work to compile more detailed data on the issue.
“It sounds appealing if that is what the data we are able to collect is showing us,” Cavanagh said. “My stance right now is I am very open to trying some new approaches.”