Applications are being accepted for the Iowa State Fair’s Iowan of the Day recognition program.
The program recognizes 10 Iowa residents from around the state who “demonstrate a strong dedication to their community, outstanding character and work ethic (and) personal achievement,” according to a press release.
The recognition program was not held in 2020 because the fair was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Each of the 10 Iowan of the Day winners are awarded a day of recognition at the 2021 Iowa State Fair, held Aug. 12 to 22 in Des Moines.
Nomination forms are available online at BlueRibbonFoundation.org/iotd, or by calling Megan Decker at 515-262-3111 ext. 378.
All nominations must be postmarked by July 1. Nominations from 2017, 2018 and 2019 will be reconsidered.