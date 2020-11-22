A drop-off location for unwanted holiday lights has been established in Dubuque.
The lights may be dropped off now through Jan. 15 in marked containers outside the City of Dubuque Municipal Services, Center, 925 Kerper Court, according to a press release.
Unwanted holiday lights and all electronics can be recycled year-round at the Dubuque Metropolitan Solid Waste Agency landfill in Dubuque. Currently, appointments are required for electronics brought to the landfill. Schedule an appointment at dmaswa.org. Call 563-557-8220 for more information.