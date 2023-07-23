When Doug Hilgendorf faces a big task, he relishes the challenge and looks forward to the successful conclusion of his efforts.
His latest endeavor seeks to make Galena’s history more accessible to all.
“Everybody comes to Galena for shopping and fine dining,” Hilgendorf said. “We also have a (historical) story that is unique.”
Recommended for you
Hilgendorf, as volunteer president of the board of directors of the Galena-Jo Daviess County Historical Society, is helping shepherd a fundraising campaign that aims to construct a new Galena & U.S. Grant Museum on Bouthillier Street, across the Galena River from the current museum’s home on South Bench Street and closer to the U.S. Grant Home State Historic Site.
“It’s needed,” Hilgendorf said, noting that the current museum facility is not fully accessible for visitors with disabilities — which makes it impossible for everyone to view “Peace in Union,” an iconic painting of Robert E. Lee’s surrender to Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox.
“(The painting) is the star of the museum,” Hilgendorf said.
The Thomas Nast painting resides on the second floor of the current museum.
The current Bench Street location poses other challenges for its operators, the Galena-Jo Daviess County Historical Society.
“Parking is challenging and our archives are on the third floor, which is not ideal,” Hilgendorf said.
Hilgendorf, 65, and his wife, Terri, moved to Dubuque from Galena two years ago, but the couple’s ties to Galena remain strong. Terri volunteers at the Bench Street museum, and the Hilgendorfs were no strangers to assisting the society, even before Doug joined the board.
“My wife and I would help set up events and fundraisers for various (historical society) activities,” Hilgendorf said. “We also did a lot of work at the Galena Food Pantry. We were very active in that for about five years.”
The Hilgendorfs lived near Chicago for decades.
“We lived in Gurnee, Ill.,” Doug Hilgendorf said. “Gurnee was home base for 29 years and Galena was our second home, then Galena became our solo home. We had a home in Galena for 26 years. It was our permanent residence from about 2013 until 2021.”
The Hilgendorfs also have devoted time and effort to supplying toys to children in need at Christmas.
“Some people are just reliable and they help out every time I ask for help,” said Dubuque Toys for Tots coordinator Bryce Parks.
The Hilgendorfs help sort toys received by Parks’ organization and assist with a couple of toy distributions every year.
“They’re very generous, and they’re not afraid to get a little dusty and get involved,” Parks said. “I can’t say enough about both of them. They are helpful in a number of ways.”
An electrical engineer by trade, Doug Hilgendorf retired from Abbott Laboratories in 2014. He stepped up his involvement in the historical society nearly four years ago, initially as the board’s treasurer.
“The organization needed some help,” he said. “I got more involved just trying to keep the organization afloat. We had to close the museum (due to COVID-19 restrictions), and the museum was our primary source of revenue besides donations.”
A couple of years ago, the society’s Executive Director Tessa Flak asked Hilgendorf if he would step up and become the board president. It’s in that position that he’s leading the push for a new museum.
“We have a federal grant from the Economic Development Administration for $1.8 million,” Hilgendorf said. “That is a matching grant, and we did match it. We raised $1.8 million. We know that the building will likely come in higher (than $3.6 million). So, we still need additional fundraising. We need a little bit of help to push us over the finish line.”
The society continues to fundraise for the project while sticking to a timeline partially mandated by the federal grant.
“Our game plan is to hopefully have a groundbreaking in the fall,” Hilgendorf said. “Then we can go into construction in the spring of next year. According to the (federal) grant, the building has to be open to the public by March 2026.”
The proposed museum will be 8,500 square feet.
“We think it will take a year to build the building — it’s not a huge structure,” Hilgendorf said. “Then we need to continue to do fundraising to get some updated exhibits.”