The longtime executive director of Platteville Regional Chamber recently announced her retirement.
Platteville native Kathy Kopp will end her tenure Feb. 14 after working at the chamber for 27 years.
“It’s time for me to step back, get somebody new (and) give somebody else a chance to lead the organization,” she said. “Somebody with some new ideas and some things that could be expanded on.”
The chamber’s board of directors is developing a search process and intends to have Kopp’s successor hired by Jan. 1.
Kopp intends to remain an active presence in Platteville in a volunteer capacity.