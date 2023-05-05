GALENA, Ill. — Hayes Noble has been surrounded by music for as long as he can remember.
His parents, Rose and Brett Noble, had played in various bands for years, and they shared their love for music of all genres with their three children.
“There’s pictures of me as a kid, on tour with their bands, wearing these little ear protectors,” Hayes Noble said. “Music has always been a very normal thing for me, because I grew up around it.”
In the years since, Noble, 18, has taken up drums, guitar and songwriting, released an album and traveled the Midwest on a tour of his own — all before graduating from Galena High School, which he will do Sunday.
Noble started writing indie and alternative rock music during high school, citing 1990s bands like Dinosaur Jr., Superchunk and Built to Spill as his influences.
“Eddie Van Halen is the reason I wanted to pick up the guitar,” he said.
As a junior, Noble released a demo, then spent the summer and fall of 2022 writing, recording and producing music for his debut album, “Head Cleaner,” which was released on vinyl, CD and streaming in February.
Throughout his senior year, Noble performed around the Midwest before embarking on a nine-show tour over spring break, playing cities from St. Joseph, Mo. to Chicago. Also this spring, he hosted a benefit concert for a classmate who was injured in a March roof collapse at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere, Ill., while attending a heavy-metal concert.
Galena High School art teacher Irene Thraen-Borowski, who taught Noble in several classes, described him as a hard worker with strong critical thinking skills. The two have shared many conversations with topics ranging from major societal issues to arguments about their favorite bands.
“He is fearless, especially when it comes to what he believes is right or wrong,” she said of Noble. “He’s a very passionate kid, he cares deeply about other people … and he has no problem swimming against the current.”
During his shows, Noble plays guitar and sings lead vocals, with his dad accompanying him on drums and his younger brother on bass guitar.
Brett Noble, who teaches history and government at the high school, said he tried to show his son the basics of the music industry while letting him forge his own path as a songwriter and performer. He recalled with pride the moment when Hayes showed him and Rose the first song he had written and recorded.
“He always had these parts, and last year was when he finally put them together on a recording, and it was cool to see the finished product,” Brett Noble said. “We’re supportive of what Hayes wants to do, and I think he’s got a good plan.”
Noble is looking to record his second album and launch another tour this summer, before enrolling at Spokane Falls Community College in Spokane, Wash.
He hopes to complete his general education requirements and focus on music production at the community college, with plans to transfer to a four-year school. There, he might continue to study music or take an alternative route — he’s long harbored an ambition to become a public defender, he said.
No matter which career he pursues, Noble said performing music will remain a part of his life.
“What comes next is a brand-new chapter, which I’m excited for,” he said.
