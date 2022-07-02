High water and longer-lasting flooding are changing the habitat along the Upper Mississippi River, according to a new report analyzing nearly 30 years of data.
The upper basin is the natural floodplain that spans from Minnesota through Wisconsin and Iowa to Cairo, Ill. It’s an ecologically diverse area, consisting of wetlands, marshes and forests.
The recently released report shows increasingly wetter conditions in the Upper Mississippi over the past few decades, a trend that — spurred by climate change and land-use practices — looks likely to continue.
The report was conducted by the U.S. Geological Survey, Department of the Interior, Army Corps of Engineers and Upper Mississippi River Basin Association. It is the third of its kind produced by the Upper Mississippi River Restoration program, which was created in 1986 to conduct long-term monitoring of the basin and focus on habitat rehabilitation.
Kirsten Wallace, executive director of the Upper Mississippi River Basin Association, said the findings are a good start to understanding what has impacted the river habitat.
“Clean water management techniques that we’ve put on the landscape have worked,” Wallace said, but “the changing climate and changing hydrology makes the future unknown even though we have these long-term trends.”
Previous reports were released in 1998 and 2008. But the new analysis — spanning decades and examining more than 800 miles of river — can provide a clearer long-term picture, said Jeff Houser, a USGS research ecologist and science director of the long-term resources monitoring program.
“By having a long-term data set over a lot of space, we can really begin to understand many aspects of (the river’s) changes,” Houser said.
More water, longer flooding
More water running through the river was the most widespread change observed throughout the Upper Mississippi River system, the report’s authors wrote.
Climate change — which is causing heavier rainfall, more snow and higher temperatures — as well as land use practices and built constraints such as levees all likely play a role, according to the report.
The upper Midwest is projected to get wetter into the future, particularly during winter and spring, according to the report. And along the river, an increase in surfaces that are impervious is forcing more water into the river and its tributaries.
Levees and floodwalls that have been built to prevent flooding also have cut off many wetland areas from the rest of the ecosystem, decreasing ecological diversity. This is more of a problem in the lower portion of the upper basin, in Missouri, Illinois and Iowa, where at least 50% of the river is constrained by levees.
Forest cover falls over past 3 decades
Most sections of the Upper Mississippi River lost forest cover over the last roughly three decades, largely due to flooding and invasive species, the report found.
Trees along the river are used to some flooding, but when their trunks and roots are submerged for long periods, they suffer and sometimes die, Houser said.
When the trees die, invasive species move in, such as reed canarygrass and Japanese hops. The emerald ash borer also is threatening green ash trees, one of the more abundant species in the floodplain.
Researchers are exploring ways to protect floodplain forests, but Houser said it may be easier to focus on controlling invasive species than addressing tree loss from excess flooding — which could happen more frequently in the future as the planet warms.
Runoff kills plants
Typically, the more water drains off the land, the faster it flows. Houser said that usually carries more sediment and nutrient runoff from farm fields, which can kill plants in the river and contribute to the Dead Zone, the low-oxygen area at the mouth of the river in the Gulf of Mexico.
In the upper stretches of the system, the picture is more complicated. Aquatic plants are thriving and water clarity has improved despite higher discharge.
There are many state and federal programs working to reduce farm runoff throughout the upper Midwest, and the findings may illustrate that some of those efforts are working, Houser said. Aquatic plants, which have rebounded following a widespread loss in the 1980s, also can slow down water velocity and help sediment settle. In turn, clearer water allows sunlight to reach plants and promotes growth.
Farther down the river, aquatic vegetation is more scarce. And even with the observed decreases, runoff concentration still exceeds U.S. Environmental Protection Agency benchmarks, the report states.
