SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
The Salvation Army Senior Potluck, 11:30 a.m., Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. Bring a small dish to share. Serving sloppy Joes and chips. Entertainment will be Marshallian Dancers.
Friday
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Open Gym Play — Family Open Basketball, 6:30 p.m., Roosevelt Middle School, 2001 Radford Road. Sponsored by the Leisure Services Department.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Fabulous Friday Artist Performance Series, 12:05 p.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St. (accessible dropoff alley entrance). Performance by Charles Barland, organ; Sue Hattel, clarinet; Ann Duchow, violin; and David Patterson, cello. Desserts following. Donations accepted for People In Need and church Jesus Fund.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Friday
Andy Wilberding Live, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Jeff Theisen, 5 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food.
Ron Lubbers, 6 p.m., Timmerman’s Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
Steep Canyon Rangers, 7:30 p.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St. A Grammy Award-winning sextet.
Theresa Rosetta, Dimensional Brewing Co., 7 p.m., 67 Main St.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Galena (Ill.) LitFest: Self-Publish with Inkie.org! 2 p.m., Galena Public Library, 601 S. Bench St. Learn about Inkie.org, a suite of self-publishing tools and resources available for free to everyone in Illinois.
LEARNING
Today
Yoga Fury — Get Zen AF! 5 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Kaity Kemp leads the no-judgment, affirming yoga class. The cost is $15 for drop-in and a shot during break.
LIFESTYLE
Today
Dubuque’s Memory Cafe, 10 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. A place for friendship for people with dementia and their caregivers.
Friday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St., enter main door, turn right to Living Faith Center. Weigh-in available between 7:45-8:45, meeting follows at 9. Details: 563-542-0782.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Al-Anon, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Brain Injury Support Group, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive. Open to any person or family member of a person with a brain injury of any kind. The purpose of this group is to encourage support, discussion, education and comradery.
Friday
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive. sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Crochet Winter Headband, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Learn how to keep your ears warm and look stylish at the same time. Plan to bring skein of worsted/bulky weight yarn and size I/J hook. Pre-registration requested.
Embroiderer’s Guild of America Fleur de Lis Chapter, 7 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. Details: Ruth, 563-580-3234.
Thursday Trivia,6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.