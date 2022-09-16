04 JimPost KE
Jim Post performs his one-man show in Galena, Ill., in 2013.

 Kaylee Everly

GALENA, Ill. — Galena lost a local legend on Wednesday.

Singer-songwriter Jim Post, 82, died at his residence at Stonehill Communities in Dubuque, leaving behind a more-than-60-year legacy as a successful musician and entertainer.

