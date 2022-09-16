GALENA, Ill. — Galena lost a local legend on Wednesday.
Singer-songwriter Jim Post, 82, died at his residence at Stonehill Communities in Dubuque, leaving behind a more-than-60-year legacy as a successful musician and entertainer.
For Galena residents, Post was seen as one of the community’s treasures, an artist who played thousands of shows and concerts throughout the years.
Post was born and raised in Texas, and he grew up playing music. When he moved to Galena a little more than 45 years ago, he quickly started performing shows for the public and writing music and plays for the community, including his famous one-man show, “Mark Twain and the Laughing River,” in which Post uncannily portrayed the famous author, and his play, “Galena Rose: How Whiskey Won the West,” which Post performed at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C.
In 2019, Post was named Galena’s songwriter laureate, and Oct. 28, Post’s birthday, is officially considered “Jim Post Day” in town.
“I think a lot of people will remember him for a long time,” said Carole Sullivan, executive director of Galena Center for the Arts. “He had such a huge impact on so many people.”
But Post’s impact on music extends far beyond Galena. Throughout the 1960s and 1970s, Post was a successful folk artist.
In 1968, Post, as part of the folk-singing-duo Friend & Lover, released the single “Reach out of the Darkness.” It was on the U.S. Billboard Top 100 Chart for 14 weeks, peaking at number 10.
In the 1970s and 1980s, Post continued to perform folk music in Chicago and found success as a radio host for the live show, “The Flea Market.”
Throughout his musical career, Post recorded and released more than 20 albums, both independently and under various record labels.
For local musicians, though, Post was seen as an eccentric and caring individual who loved to share his love of music with others.
“I played with him in my house more than anywhere else,” said Scott Rische, a longtime Galena musician. “He just loved playing with people.”
Rische said Post always held a great passion for folk music and wanted to share it with the world in whatever way he could. Throughout his life, he played with many notable folk artists, including Steve Goodman and Ray Stevens. In 2007, he was invited to perform in San Francisco at a concert celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Summer of Love.
In Galena, Post enjoyed playing to smaller crowds, though Rische said he often demanded the audience be as impassioned about the music as he was.
“He was a diva,” Rische said. “He could come in some nights and sing like nobody’s business, and some other nights, if the audience didn’t catch onto him, he would stomp out and say they weren’t listening.”
More than anything, Rische said, Post was a man devoted to his craft. On days when he performed as Mark Twain in his one-man show, Post often would stay in character throughout the day.
“You didn’t know if you were talking with Jim or Mark Twain,” Rische said. “He really embodied that role.”
Sullivan said the sheer multitude of shows Post played over the years made him widely known and loved by Galena residents.
Last year, Galena Center of the Arts was scheduled to host a concert celebrating Post, featuring several local musicians who had volunteered to play his music. However, right before the show could be held, Post tested positive for COVID-19, and the concert was canceled.
Sullivan said she was approached by several residents who expressed their disappointment in not being able to see Post one last time.
“I saw entire families that had come to see him,” Sullivan said. “We were amazed at how many people were looking forward to seeing Jim and wanting to see him play again.”
