MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- A Maquoketa man accused of intentionally setting a cafe on fire and breaking into another building a month later has agreed to a plea deal on arson and other charges
James E. Anderson, Jr., 48, initially was charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with first-degree arson for the fire and with second-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary and possession of burglars tools for the break-in.
Under the plea deal, he is pleading guilty to second-degree arson, second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree burglary, according to court documents. His other charges would be dismissed.
Prosecutors will recommend he be sentenced to 10 years in prison. His sentencing hearing is set for April 22.
Court documents state that Anderson started a fire on Nov. 7 in the building housing the cafe Cali-Quoketa on the first floor and an apartment occupied by two people on the second floor.
Police reported that Anderson was seen entering the cafe alone at about 2:10 p.m., then leaving at about 2:25 p.m. "moments before smoke is seen coming from the building."
Court documents note that racial epithets and swastikas also were spray-painted in several rooms.
In the second case, police said Anderson ripped out the wiring of a security camera system on the rear of the building at 115 N. Main St. at about 1:50 a.m. Dec. 6. He then broke a rear window at 113 N. Main St. so he could get inside the building.