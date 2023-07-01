It’s officially July, which means people across the tri-state area are gearing up to watch the Fireworks & Air Show Spectacular on Monday, July 3, in Dubuque.

Hosted by Radio Dubuque and Dubuque Jaycees, the event is returning for its 37th year to celebrate America’s independence and honor members of the U.S. military. Here is everything you need to know to enjoy this year’s show:

Recommended for you