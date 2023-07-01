It’s officially July, which means people across the tri-state area are gearing up to watch the Fireworks & Air Show Spectacular on Monday, July 3, in Dubuque.
Hosted by Radio Dubuque and Dubuque Jaycees, the event is returning for its 37th year to celebrate America’s independence and honor members of the U.S. military. Here is everything you need to know to enjoy this year’s show:
The air show
Recommended for you
The air show will begin at 5:30 p.m. Monday near A.Y. McDonald Park, south of Lock and Dam No. 11.
Members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team will perform a night jump at 9 p.m., with pyrotechnics illuminating them in the dark.
The air show also will include:
U.S. Air Force A-10 Warthog.
Full Throttle Formation Team.
U.S. Air Force Demonstration Team with Heritage Flight.
U.S. Navy Growler Legacy Flight.
A memorial salute.
A missing man formation.
Perry Mason, general manager of Radio Dubuque, said the event attracts tens of thousands of people each year.
“We’ve been told by the pilots that they can see through the tri-state area over a quarter million people who watch the show,” he said.
Mason said all boaters must be off the river from the dam to the Dubuque-Wisconsin bridge during the air show.
Once the show is complete, he said, the Coast Guard will open up the river to allow boaters to park near the east side of the shore to watch the fireworks.
Fireworks
Monday’s fireworks show will begin at dusk over the river. The 35-minute display will feature thousands of shells, Mason said.
“We’re dedicating our fireworks to the men and women of the armed forces who have and will continue to defend the freedom that each of us enjoys every day,” he said.
Parking and Traffic
Designated parking lots will be available near Kerper Boulevard and Shiras Avenue Extension where attendees can pay to park during the fireworks and air show. Accessible and VIP parking areas will be located on Hawthorne Street in the parking lot of the vacant Bowling and Beyond building.
Parking lots usually are full by 7 p.m., according to Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh.
Welsh said community members should be prepared to come early, understand they can’t leave until the show is over and not park on private property if they are not permitted to do so.
Drivers can expect heavy foot traffic in and around the area during the duration of the show. After the event, vehicle departures will be delayed by at least 30 minutes to accommodate the heavy pedestrian traffic.
“Pack and plan accordingly for the weather, which means staying hydrated and bring any medication so that if you’re in that area for upwards of five to seven hours, you’re OK,” Welsh said.
Street Closures
Several street closures will be in place to accommodate the large crowd.
Hawthorne Street from Kerper to Volunteer Drive will be closed Monday afternoon once helicopters that are part of the airshow arrive, according to Welsh, and will remain closed for the rest of the evening.
He said Harbor Street and Shiras Avenue Extension will be closed to vehicle traffic once pedestrian traffic becomes too great. Kerper will be closed from Roosevelt Street Extension to Hawthorne Street, and Hawthorne Street will be closed from Kerper to Rhomberg Avenue once pedestrian traffic is too great.