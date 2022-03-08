Two organizations pitched projects to the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors on Monday that would increase access to free meals in rural Dubuque County.
Each project addresses in unique ways the food assistance mission of the group making the request. All have applied for a piece of the $19 million Dubuque County was granted via the American Rescue Plan Act.
Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging has requested $25,000 to bring an Iowa Café location to Dubuque County to offer free, nutritional, daily meals to senior residents. Through the Iowa Cafe program, the agency partners with locally-owned restaurants to offer a separate menu, developed between the restaurant and an agency nutritionist. Then residents 60 and older can get a free meal from that menu.
Agency Director of Grants and Development Lisa Wetzel told supervisors that these programs have become much more popular among seniors than more traditional congregate meals.
“This doesn’t have the stigma of going to attend a senior center,” she said. “There’s a wider variety of individuals to socialize with. People like having the variety on the menu as well. This would be obviously a great resource for older residents in Dubuque County.”
The agency has had success with these locations in the area in the past — one at Johnson’s Restaurant in Elkader, one at April’s Downtown Diner in Manchester. This proposed new location would be the first in Dubuque County.
Wetzel would not reveal the name of the Epworth restaurant. But, she said the $25,000 would be used for technology and training at the restaurant and the development of the menu.
This is not the first request for a food delivery mechanism in Epworth, according to Supervisor Ann McDonough.
“(The City of) Epworth actually requested assistance for food boxes initially,” she said, regarding a popular food box delivery program there, which recently ended.
But Wetzel said funding requirements have stopped the agency from restarting that program.
“Our funding through the Older Americans Act is very specific,” she said. “The taxonomy in nutrition has to be a prepared meal. So we cannot use federal funding for food boxes.”
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, in Epworth, also requested $20,000 for a new freezer to keep ingredients for the free Friday meals volunteers there prepare, serve and deliver. The need for these meals has increased since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Rod Gavin, St. Patrick’s kitchen coordinator.
“We plan our menu months out,” he said. “But I can’t plan that menu until we have the food on site.”
The Salvation Army of Dubuque also applied for $51,000 to purchase a mobile kitchen unit to deploy to areas in case of emergency, such as a natural disaster, or for outreach initiatives such as food insecurity among homeless populations in the county.