The Iowa Supreme Court agrees with an appellate court that a former Dubuque man accused of killing his girlfriend is entitled to another trial.
The justices on Friday issued an opinion upholding a ruling from the Iowa Court of Appeals that vacated the second-degree murder conviction of Fontae C. Buelow, now 28.
Buelow was accused of killing his girlfriend, Samantha J. Link, 21, of Peosta, Iowa, on March 31, 2017, inside his Kane Street residence. He was convicted in January 2018 and sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Link sustained three stab wounds, two of which would have been fatal, according to investigators. She also had wounds on her hands that prosecutors and prosecution experts argued were “defensive wounds.”
Buelow said Link stabbed herself, and a defense expert agreed when he testified during the trial.
During those proceedings, Buelow’s attorneys attempted to introduce evidence about Link’s previous struggles with mental health, but Iowa District Court Judge Monica Wittig strictly limited the information that could be admitted, ruling that Link’s mental health records from the past five years and testimony related to her mental health lacked relevance to the case, was classified as improper character evidence or was considered hearsay.
The defense’s medical expert was only allowed to review Link’s medical records extending up to one year before her death.
In December 2019, the Iowa Court of Appeals determined that those exclusions were improper and remanded the case to Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for a possible retrial.
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller appealed to the state’s highest court, arguing that the mental health evidence was properly excluded based on past precedent and that any improper exclusions would have been “harmless” errors.
Buelow’s attorneys argued that Link’s mental health history was highly relevant and admissible evidence that supported Buelow’s assertion that she killed herself, including records indicating she had previously attempted suicide at least three times.
The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday agreed that the evidence should not have been excluded and sent the case back to the district court.
In the court’s written opinion, Chief Justice Susan Christensen states that restricted evidence included testimony of Link’s prior suicide attempts, medical records of diagnoses that might increase the risk for suicide and statements of suicidal thoughts made by Link.
The Supreme Court’s opinion states that testimony regarding Link’s prior suicide attempts was not hearsay because of its relevance to the case, falling under multiple Iowa Code exceptions. The court also disagreed with the prosecution’s arguments that medical records dating five years prior to her death were too remote to be considered relevant to the case.
“Relevance decays as time elapses, but for a young woman of 21, suicide attempts and mental health diagnoses from a few years prior are clearly relevant to the question of whether she took her own life or was killed by Buelow,” Christensen wrote.
The court also struck down the argument that evidence of Link’s suicidal behavior qualified as improper character evidence, stating that a person’s suicidal behavior cannot be classified as a character trait.
“The conclusion that evidence of a suicidal disposition is not character evidence follows past Iowa precedent, which has allowed in evidence of victims’ suicidal dispositions and ideations to support the criminal defendant’s defense of suicide in homicide cases,” Christensen wrote.
The state’s high court also determined that the lower court’s exclusion of Link’s medical records and related testimony could not be considered “harmless error” because the evidence provided to the court did not show overwhelming evidence of Buelow’s guilt.
“Both sides presented expert evidence that suggested the physical scene of the death better fit with their theory of what occurred,” Christensen wrote. “Therefore, exclusion of the medical records and limitation of related admissible testimony was not harmless error in this case.”