An upcoming Dubuque walk will raise money for research of Alzheimer’s disease and the care and support of those with it.
The Dubuque Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Medline Industries Inc., 7900 Chavenelle Road.
Check-in and registration start at 8 a.m., with the opening ceremony at 9 and the walk at 9:30.
The event’s website states that more than 615 participants already have signed up, with more than $30,000 already raised. The event’s goal is $123,000.
For more information about the Dubuque event, visit https://bit.ly/2zGA9FO.