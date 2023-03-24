ASBURY, Iowa -- A stretch of a road in Asbury will be closed for about five months for a road reconstruction project. 

Starting Wednesday, March 29, Hales Mill Road will be closed to thru traffic between Asbury Road and north of Brick Mason Lane, according to a press release. The closure will last until about Sept. 1. 

