ASBURY, Iowa -- A stretch of a road in Asbury will be closed for about five months for a road reconstruction project.
Starting Wednesday, March 29, Hales Mill Road will be closed to thru traffic between Asbury Road and north of Brick Mason Lane, according to a press release. The closure will last until about Sept. 1.
The release states that anyone violating the thru traffic closure will be fined $195.
Those living or driving north of the road project will need to use Hales Mill and Derby Grange roads.
A suggested road map can be found at cityofasbury.com. Those with questions or those who would like to receive weekly project updates can email info@cityofasbury.com.
