Many of Illinois’ rural residents apparently have had enough of Chicago.
A movement of people upset with the status of the state’s economy and a Democratic-led state legislature believe that Chicago’s interests often are put before the rest of the state’s. So some are now calling for Illinois to be split in two, rendering Chicago as its own state.
“It’s about a lack of fair and equal representation,” said state Rep. Brad Halbrook, R-Shelbyville. “Chicago is mandating the rest of the state.”
In February, Halbrook introduced House Resolution 101, which, if passed, would ask U.S. lawmakers to name the City of Chicago the country’s 51st state.
Since being introduced, the bill has garnered six sponsors.
Halbrook said recent laws like hiking the minimum wage to $15 per hour over a multi-year period and the doubling of the gas tax stand as examples of Chicago-based politicians forcing their policies on the rest of the state, regardless of the negative impact elsewhere.
That has fueled growing resentment among rural communities, he said.
Frustration with Chicago has also created grass-roots efforts to drive support for the state’s separation from the city.
In late 2018, Collin Cliburn, of Athens, started the Facebook group Illinois Separation. Cliburn said the group’s goal is to garner enough signatures from each county in order to secure a statewide vote asking all residents if Chicago should separate from the rest of the state.
As of Thursday, the group has 25,310 followers.
“We’re making so many decisions in the state legislatively,” Cliburn said. “Chicago is making decisions with our money. If we separate, we can get more bang for our buck.”
In rural Jo Daviess County, the idea of cutting ties with Chicago has garnered some support.
“You can see that it’s getting some momentum behind it,” said County Board Member Staci Duerr. “I think it would be good for the residents of Jo Daviess County. A lot of things happening in Illinois are only benefiting Chicago.”
State Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, said Chicago splitting from Illinois has been mulled for years by rural residents, but he noticed it has gained traction recently.
“We are not getting our fair share, so you are starting to see this movement get some traction,” Chesney said. “We want to be equally getting what we’re sending.”
However, actually splitting Chicago from the rest of the state is a daunting task.
“It’s not going to happen,” said Jo Daviess County Board Member Don Hill. “There’s always someone somewhere that wants to be separated. I don’t think that’s possible.”
Chesney said he also feels the movement is unlikely to succeed. And while he supports rural residents expressing frustration over legislation that doesn’t favor rural communities, he isn’t sure splitting the state is the right move.
“I support the idea of moving the conversation along, but the likelihood of it coming about is zero,” Chesney said. “What I hope to see come out of it is some change in the political system. I believe it’s important that we manage our expectations and talk about what is practical.”
While those calling for splitting Chicago from Illinois admitted it will be challenging, they also said it’s not unheard of.
Maine split from Massachusetts in 1820. West Virginia was created from a split with Virginia in 1863. Halbrook said similar movements to divide states exist in California and New York.
While the process will require majority support in both the state and national legislatures to succeed, Cliburn believes support will only continue to grow for the movement if Illinois continues on its current path.
“As we group together, it gives us more hope and faith,” Cliburn said. “This is something that can be done.”