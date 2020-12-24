Eight grants totaling $26,400 recently were awarded to child care centers in eastern Iowa, including in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties.
The grants came from a partnership between Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and Morgridge Family Foundation, based in Colorado, and they went to "expand and empower child care providers" in a total of six counties in which the community foundation hosts local affiliate foundations, according to a press release.
It states that the funding can be used in response to challenges such as needing additional cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment; lost revenue due to closures; finding and retaining staff; and decreased enrollment.
The local recipients were:
- Kids Kampus Community Childcare, Guttenberg
- Garnavillo Community Daycare
- The Kid Project Community Child Care Center, Dyersville
- Community Childcare of Manchester
- Andrew Little Leaders
- Little Shepard Daycare, Maquoketa