The new location of the Dubuque Food Pantry was getting a spruce on Saturday as volunteers gave the walls a fresh coat of paint.
The pantry will soon be moving to 1310 White St., the former Brannon Monument Co. building, just a block away from the current location at 1598 Jackson St. The building was purchased for the pantry on Dec. 31.
Executive Director Theresa Caldwell said she hopes the pantry will move into the new space at the end of June or July 1, though she previously hoped to be at the new space by June 1.
"Everything's coming together," she said. "Even the setbacks happen for a reason, I really believe that. And everyone is ready to help."
The new location will give the pantry double the space, Caldwell said. The pantry also will be on one level, whereas the current location requires volunteers to bring items up and down stairs.
Several people were helping paint the building's interior a bright white on Saturday morning, including Dick and Donna Stence, of Dubuque. The couple began helping at the pantry after Donna was looking for a volunteer opportunity four years ago.
"It will be more welcoming, and it will be larger," she said of the new location. "It will be very accommodating for the public."
Dubuque City Council member Laura Roussell also volunteered her time painting on Saturday, noting that she has worked with Caldwell for years.
"I think it's a fabulous location that allows families to get what they need with dignity," she said. "Theresa really believes in what she does."
Caldwell said the next step in the building's remodel will be addressing the plumbing in order for the pantry to have a triple sink where produce can be washed.
She added that they plan to put in a display case for vegetables and another glass display case for other items, so people can browse and select the items they want.
The new location also comes with off-street parking and green space. Caldwell said she hopes to have raised bed gardens in the green space later this year.
The bigger space hopefully will allow for an expansion of a senior meal delivery service the pantry began last year, as well. Caldwell said the pantry delivers 125 meals per month to seniors living in eight independent housing facilities.
While there are no official plans for the pantry's current location, Caldwell said they are in discussions with the Dubuque Rescue Mission about the space.
"It'd be a win-win for everybody," she said.
Caldwell added she hopes to add some staff after the new location is up and running, though she wasn't sure how many. The pantry currently has one full-time employee and two part-time employees.
Caldwell said the pantry served 13,000 people last year, though that number includes repeat visits.
Now, she said the pantry is seeing pre-COVID levels of need as people lose the increased food benefits allowed during the pandemic. She added more first-time visitors have been coming in.
"We're hoping the message is getting out, and it must be getting out to families, that it's okay to ask for help," she said.
