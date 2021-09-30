Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A poker run benefit ride will raise funds for a Jackson County toy drive.
Jackson County Iowa Toys for Tots’ second Toy Run will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.
All types of vehicles are welcome. There will be two starting locations: Downtown Pub in Preston and Timber Lanes in Maquoketa.
Registration will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. The cost is $10 and a new toy per rider.
Lists of poker-run stops will be provided upon registration. The ride will end at Downtown Pub by 6 p.m.
Contact Megan Simmons at 563-357-4547 or jctoysfortots@yahoo.com for more information.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.