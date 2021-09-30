MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A poker run benefit ride will raise funds for a Jackson County toy drive.

Jackson County Iowa Toys for Tots’ second Toy Run will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.

All types of vehicles are welcome. There will be two starting locations: Downtown Pub in Preston and Timber Lanes in Maquoketa.

Registration will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. The cost is $10 and a new toy per rider.

Lists of poker-run stops will be provided upon registration. The ride will end at Downtown Pub by 6 p.m.

Contact Megan Simmons at 563-357-4547 or jctoysfortots@yahoo.com for more information.

