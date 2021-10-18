A story about a union strike at John Deere Dubuque Works and other Deere & Co. facilities was the most-read story on TelegraphHerald.com this past week.

Below are the 10 most-read stories on the website from Oct. 11 through Sunday.

1.) In Dubuque, striking Deere workers head to picket lines

2.) Like a bomb went off’: Dubuque bar damaged when truck crashes into it; 1 injured

3.) Authorities: Person shot in Peosta during possible burglary

4.) Longtime local radio host dies of COVID-19

5.) Police: Man taken to hospital after climbing Dubuque bridge

6.) Biz Buzz: Catering business taking over airport restaurant; new owners save Kieler gym; firm enjoys new digs downtown

8.) Divided Dubuque school board sets building threshold for masks

9.) Developer to buy city land for $5 million, build $22.5 million distribution center

10.) Surge in COVID-19 cases at Western Dubuque High School prompts masking requirement

