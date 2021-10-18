Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
A story about a union strike at John Deere Dubuque Works and other Deere & Co. facilities was the most-read story on TelegraphHerald.com this past week.
Below are the 10 most-read stories on the website from Oct. 11 through Sunday.
1.) In Dubuque, striking Deere workers head to picket lines
2.) Like a bomb went off’: Dubuque bar damaged when truck crashes into it; 1 injured
3.) Authorities: Person shot in Peosta during possible burglary
4.) Longtime local radio host dies of COVID-19
5.) Police: Man taken to hospital after climbing Dubuque bridge
6.) Biz Buzz: Catering business taking over airport restaurant; new owners save Kieler gym; firm enjoys new digs downtown
8.) Divided Dubuque school board sets building threshold for masks
9.) Developer to buy city land for $5 million, build $22.5 million distribution center
10.) Surge in COVID-19 cases at Western Dubuque High School prompts masking requirement
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.