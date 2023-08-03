LANCASTER, Wis. — An area child care provider is planning a new location in Lancaster that will eventually have space for up to 200 kids.
Renee Troester, of Cuba City, Wis., plans to open the center in the former Shopko site in Lancaster, 1625 U.S. 61. Troester is the owner of Snug as a Bug Child Care in Cuba City.
She hopes to have the center open in January with an initial capacity for 75 kids. The center will then gradually expand over the next three years until it hits a capacity of 200 kids, Troester said.
Recommended for you
“My goal in Lancaster is to help parents have some peace of mind that they can go to work and know their kids are receiving reliable, high quality child care,” Troester said.
The city announced Troester’s $2 million project in a press release Wednesday after a months-long effort to bolster child care in the area.
Lancaster Mayor Stuart Harper late last year organized a series of public meetings on the topic, which identified a need for an additional 150 to 200 child care spots in the city. Efforts then began to identify options for expanding existing centers or opening new ones.
“Renee was one of the providers we reached out to … and she’s really run with it,” said City Administrator David Carlson. “We’re hugely excited about the project.”
The new center also comes at a time of major transition for Lancaster’s child care landscape.
Maple Street Kids Day Care, one of the city’s largest child care providers, is finalizing the details of a relocation and expansion, and another center — Giggles and Wiggles Child Care — will permanently close at the end of the month due to staffing concerns, Carlson said.
Troester said she has not experienced any major staffing issues at her Cuba City location and that she does not expect any trouble staffing the to-be-named location in Lancaster.
“I already have a lot of people helping me get the word out,” Troester said. “In this area, we’re lucky to be able to pull some students from (area colleges) to come work.”
The project’s $2 million price tag includes the purchase of the old Shopko building and all necessary renovations. The child care center will occupy 51% of the building while the other 49% will be used for some other, to-be-determined purpose in collaboration with the city, Troester said.
She is working with city officials and other regional economic development partners to identify grant opportunities to support the center and its gradual expansion. Carlson said similar discussions will continue with other existing and potential child care providers.
“The city’s goal is to facilitate the development of child care,” Carlson said. “... If someone can make it work, we want to work with them.”