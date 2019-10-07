Numbers released by the Iowa Secretary of State’s office show that there are more registered Republicans in the area this year than there were in the year before the 2016 presidential election.
Even with more than 20 candidates for the Democratic presidential primary election crisscrossing eastern Iowa, Republicans have the momentum in voter registration in Dubuque, Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties.
In Dubuque County, voter registration at large is up from the last primary campaign year in 2015 by 2,201 voters, increasing from 61,878 to 64,079. All but 229 of those are accounted for by the increases in those registered in the two major political parties.
In Dubuque County, Democrats still have the majority by a fair measure this year as of October, with 25,110 voters to the Republicans’ 15,961.
But voters registered as Republicans have increased by 1,061 since 2015. And that total is even higher than the 15,868 Republicans in the county in October 2016, one month before then-candidate Donald Trump turned the county red for the first time in decades.
Dubuque County Republican Party Chairwoman Alexis Lundgren didn’t respond to a call seeking comment for this story.
Democratic registered voters are up by 911 over 2015 figures.
Democratic officials in Dubuque County say they are holding onto momentum from the midterm elections of 2018.
“In 2018, we had (now U.S. Rep.) Abby Finkenauer, who ran, of course, in both the Democratic primary and general election,” said Steve Drahozal, chairman of the Dubuque County Democrats. “Her being from Dubuque County created quite a bit of excitement. You might still be seeing that.”
- In Jackson County, Republican ranks have swollen since 2015. Voters registered as Republican are up 345 from 2,767 to 3,112. In the same span, voters registered as Democrats are down by 465 in Jackson County, although they still hold the lead in Jackson County, with 4,712.
- In Clayton County, Democratic registered voters are down 169 from 3,276 in October 2015 to 3,094 this October. Republican voters are up 352 from 3,276 in 2015 to 3,628.
- In Delaware County, Democratic registered voters are down 228 from 2,458 to 2,230. Republican voters are up 569 from 3,739 to 4,308.
- In Jones County, Democrats are down 214 from 3,174 to 2,960. Republicans are up 264 from 3,625 to 3,889.
All told, Republicans are up 2,592 registered voters in the five-county region. Democrats are down 164. No party registered voters are down by 11. Voters registered in other parties — including Libertarian — are up by 379.
In total, 2,795 more voters have registered as of this October than in the same month of 2015.