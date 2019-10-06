For more than 120 years, the massive building on Central Avenue between East Seventh and Eighth streets in Dubuque has ushered countless people through the criminal justice system.
From misdemeanors, such as shoplifting and minor assaults, to felonies — often violent crimes, such as sexual assault and murder — the alleged violations prosecuted within the Dubuque County Courthouse are as varied as the defendants themselves.
The judges are the referees of this complex process, their words and actions carrying the full weight of the law. Defense attorneys and prosecutors are key players, arguing and debating the ways in which justice best will be served.
Another one of the chief figures in this process is the county attorney, an elected official wielding the power of the state.
C.J. May III is nearing the end of his first year as Dubuque County’s top prosecutor and civil adviser.
“There’s a lot of moving parts to the county attorney’s office and all we do,” said May. “A large portion of it is the criminal justice portion.”
But while most Dubuque County residents might be familiar with the gold-domed building dominating the city’s skyline, the actions that take place therein often are a mystery.
“For the most part, people are coming into the system for the first time,” said attorney Todd Klapatauskas, who has, over the course of his career, conducted extensive criminal-defense work. “A lot of people have never been in the criminal justice system before. It’s scary. It’s intimidating. It can be embarrassing. There can be a lot of shame. There can be a lot of public pressure on them.”
NEW ROLE
In January, May succeeded Ralph Potter, Dubuque County’s top prosecutor for 12 years. May, a Democrat, handily defeated his Republican opponent, continuing a tradition of Democratic control of the office.
Though May has decades — more than three of them, in fact — of experience in the legal realm, the move to prosecution was an adjustment.
As an attorney representing several smaller Dubuque County communities, May prosecuted traffic and municipal code violations prior to his 2018 election. But the world of criminal prosecution proved to be an adjustment.
“There’s a lot of need in the community,” May said.
In his first year on the job, May has come to realize how closely tied mental health and the criminal justice system have become.
“It kind of presents itself over and over again,” he said. “We just aren’t able to address their needs often. They do wind up in jail. They’re released, and we see them again.
“It’s difficult to watch it that way.”
More familiar to May has been his role as the Dubuque County supervisors’ civil adviser. In his time working in that role, May has helped supervisors tackle several big issues, including a decision to open up county-maintained roadways to all-terrain and utility vehicle traffic.
“The county has been very busy this year,” May said.
INVESTIGATION AND ARREST
When it comes to criminal investigation, the process that ends in the courtroom typically begins on the street. Crimes are reported to or observed by police officers and sheriff’s department deputies, and an investigation begins.
“They’re the ones who are going to go out and take the initial calls for service that ultimately will prompt charges to be pressed,” said Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy.
Investigating officers are entrusted with determining whether probable cause exists and, in those cases, can make arrests immediately. In other cases, more legwork must be completed before the handcuffs come out.
“If the victim and the defendant are both there and it’s obvious what crime has occurred, or we have enough probable cause to show that a crime has occurred, they’ll make an arrest on the spot,” Kennedy said. “Other times, if things are more in a gray area, they’ll go to the county attorneys.”
Dubuque Police Chief Mark Dalsing said his crews do “100% of the (investigation), and we turn over a completed product” to prosecutors.
“Once the case is filed, it kind of becomes the county attorney’s case,” he said.
The objective is to give the prosecutors plenty of evidence to successfully argue for a conviction.
“We try to have as much of the case wrapped up as possible before we go over to the county attorney so we have a full understanding of the scope of the situation,” Kennedy said. “Because of the cooperation level of the defendant — and sometimes the victim — it can be difficult.”
INITIAL PROCEEDINGS
May said that at some point, the police process ends, “and we take over.”
A court summons is issued, and the defendant will make an initial court appearance before a judge.
“(That is) the first time you appear before a magistrate or judge,” said May. “The sole purpose of that initial appearance is to make sure you are who we expect you to be.”
Defendants then could be released — typically on bond, essentially a financial guarantee that they will return for future court dates — or held in jail. That decision involves multiple factors, including the severity of the alleged crime.
An arraignment is the next major step. By that point, the trial information — or the formal charging document — will be available.
That filing outlines what specifically a person is accused of doing. It will refer to an affidavit — called a criminal complaint — that typically is completed by an investigating officer.
“It wouldn’t matter if it’s a felony or misdemeanor,” May said. “In Iowa, you either plead guilty or not guilty. A great percentage of the time, (defendants) plead not guilty.”
To Klapatauskas, the initial stages of criminal proceedings are an opportunity to evaluate the totality of the case.
“My first objective is to find out where the path to victory is,” he said. “And sometimes that path is tiny.”
In Iowa, criminal defendants have a right to a speedy trial. That means that prosecutors have to be ready to present a case to a jury within 90 days of the filing of the trial information, if a defendant chooses.
However, May said, in the vast majority of cases, defendants will waive that right to allow more time to prepare a defense.
THE ROAD TO TRIAL
After the arraignment, the real work begins. Prosecutors and defense attorneys will share evidence, file motions and meet in court to hash things out.
“There’s depositions typically,” May said. “There’s a lot of pretrial work that’s done. They get to hear what these witnesses will say and how they’ll say it. Are they convincing? They’ll get to size up the evidence. And so do we.”
In many cases, law enforcement will keep working on the case, conducting interviews and meeting with prosecutors. And if the defendant remains in custody as he or she awaits trial, deputies are a constant presence in their lives.
“If they’re held in jail while they’re awaiting court, we’re involved in their day-to-day life until they’re either released or sent to prison,” Kennedy said.
Klapatauskas said each client reacts to the situation differently, so his approach varies on a case-by-case basis. The important thing is to advocate for them, he said.
Attorneys on both sides in Dubuque have a reputation for having professional, courteous and fair interactions.
“We have a decent situation here in Dubuque,” Klapatauskas said. “We’re all professionals, and we do share some common ground with the prosecutors, as far as being able to work with them. I do appreciate that. There are other counties here in Iowa that don’t share that kind of professionalism.”
But at the end of the day, both sides are working against each other.
“It is an adversarial situation, and it’s something where we have to advocate for our clients,” Klapatauskas said. “We’re not there to make friends with the other side. We don’t have to be jerks about it. We can be professional.”
As this process plays out, judges are there to usher things along and weigh in when tough decisions have to be made. Perhaps their greatest responsibility is to ensure that the trial process plays out fairly, according to Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt.
“As long as those (constitutional) rights are enforced, then we know that we’re going to get our fair trial, our day in court,” he said. “Without that, nobody has any protections.”
TO PLEA OR NOT TO PLEA
According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, about 95% of criminal convictions occurred as a result of a guilty plea.
While in some cases defendants plead guilty to the crimes of which they’ve been charged, plea deals are, in most cases, something of a compromise.
For example, a person facing a felony theft charge might plead guilty to theft in a lesser degree so the crime is dropped to a misdemeanor level. That distinction can be significant, as people who have been convicted of felonies in Iowa are not permitted to vote without obtaining dispensation from the governor and are not allowed to own guns.
May said prosecutors must be aware of the strength of the evidence and the likelihood of a positive outcome.
“We have certainly an ethical duty not to go to trial on something where we don’t have a likelihood of obtaining a conviction,” he said.
Defense teams take a similar approach. They look at what evidence prosecutors will present and attempt to discern the best possible outcome for their clients.
Klapatauskas said he will have frank conversations about the likely disposition of his cases.
“That’s when we talk about what’s the right thing to have happen in this case, what’s the right disposition,” he said.
In a plea deal, both sides will agree on charges to which a defendant will plead guilty, as well as recommended punishments — fines and jail time, typically.
The judge then will review the plea and ask questions to determine whether the defendant is comfortable and fully aware of the consequences of the plea. Then, the judge will determine whether the plea is accepted.
While judges often follow the recommended sentences in plea deals, they are not bound to do so.
“My primary role in a criminal proceeding is to make sure that the law is followed and enforced and any criminal defendant’s rights are enforced as well,” said Shubatt.
ALTERNATIVES
Nick Miller is no stranger to the criminal justice system. He has faced multiple criminal charges.
But at the root of his problems has been drug abuse, he said. And that is a common element that the Iowa District Court system attempts to address through its drug court program.
Miller was inducted into drug court following his most recent arrest. While it isn’t a way to avoid criminal prosecution — charges and convictions still apply — it aims to be restorative rather than punitive.
“In the beginning, it kind of teaches you how to manage your money,” Miller said. “You have to hold onto a job or else you won’t excel anywhere in the program. ... Budgeting was something I never did my whole life. I’d just get a paycheck and it’d be gone.”
Miller recently graduated from the drug court program, earning universal praise from his peers and court officials, including May and Shubatt.
“I don’t get to (focus on positivity) in other settings,” said Shubatt. “(In most criminal proceedings) we focus entirely on the negatives.”
Miller said the accountability inherent to the program was a saving grace.
“Now you’re in control of your own life,” he said. “You’re not staying in the halfway house. You’re in control. You have your own place. You still have a curfew, but you have responsibility.”
The alternative — prison — wasn’t a good solution, according to Miller.
“There would be no accountability for my crimes,” he said. “I would be back on the street. I would keep using. I would disobey my probation.
“By the time I got out, I would have no more life skills than when I started, and I probably would have turned back to crime or drugs because that’s what I knew.”