PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- Officials from a Platteville hospital this afternoon announced plans to embark on an $8.5 million, 26,000-square-foot expansion this spring.
The addition at Southwest Health will create space for "ultra-modern and patient-friendly spaces, allowing some services to move into large spaces," according to a press release.
The expansion also would accommodate "increases in demand for primary care, pharmacy, rehabilitation, specialty care and orthopedics," the release stated. Specific details weren't available Wednesday afternoon.
"We looked out five years, 10 years and beyond, and the math is clear," Southwest Health CEO Dan Rohrbach said in the release. "We need more space now and will certainly need more in the next several years to continue meeting community needs into the future."
Attempts to reach hospital officials to provide comment for this story weren't successful Wednesday afternoon.
The new space will be added to the south side of the hospital and clinic campus. It's the latest major expansion project for the nonprofit health system, which formed in 1985.
In 2005, an entirely new hospital campus was unveiled in its current location on Eastside Road in Platteville. A 20,000-square-foot expansion was added in 2014 to create room for a women's center and the Orthopedic Institute; a 8,500-square-foot facility was built in 2016 due to improvements to local EMS offerings; and the surgical department was renovated in 2018.
Platteville Common Council President Barb Daus said the city is supportive of Southwest Health's growth and addition of services.
"The City of Platteville and Southwest Health have formed excellent partnerships. Among those is when the city decided to transfer our emergency medical services to the hospital, as they would be much more qualified to provide medical service than we have," she said. “I believe that the relationship between the two has been excellent."
Southwest Health has expanded in other ways, according to the release. The system originally employed just two practitioners, but now boasts a staff of more than 50.
"We're now proud to be home to more doctors and other health professionals than our area has ever known," Rohrbach said in the release.