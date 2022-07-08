Mike Brimeyer made his wife, Amelia, breakfast every morning and dinner every night.
The Dubuque resident was a skilled cook, putting his talents to work at local restaurants, and he always made sure his wife had what she needed.
Amelia Brimeyer would find breakfast and a coffee waiting for her in the morning, and she would come home from work to find a cup of coffee and a sweet note from Mike waiting for her.
“He would do anything for anybody if they needed help,” Amelia said. “He was just a great guy.”
Mike died on April 17 at age 62 following an illness.
He was born on July 21, 1959, in Rickardsville, Iowa, to Lester and Patricia Brimeyer, the fourth of the couple’s 10 children.
Mike grew up with his siblings on the family farm, playing in the creek, fishing and trying to ride the calves in the calf pen with his brother Richard. The family sat down together for meals three times each day.
Mike and his siblings helped their dad with chores, too, feeding the animals and helping out in the field. The kids worked together to help bale hay, with Mike driving the tractor and his siblings unloading it.
“We just grew up with a farm life,” said Mike’s sister Mary Heacock. “We did things together. We played together. We went and played in the creek.”
When Mike was a teenager, the family sold the farm and Lester took on a milk route, driving milk from about 90 farms to a dairy with Mike and Richard’s help.
Mike worked in construction earlier in his adult life. He was married briefly and spent several years living in Arizona with his now ex-wife before Lester died and Mike came back to the Dubuque area.
It was while he was in Arizona, though, that Mike began to discover his love of cooking, which he would make his full-time job when he returned to Dubuque. Though Mike never went to college, he was a fast learner and taught himself to cook.
He put his skills in the kitchen to work at multiple Dubuque establishments over the years, including Holiday Inn, Catfish Charlie’s — where he had a knack for whipping up particularly good soups — and Barrel House.
“He was a good cook, and he really liked it,” Richard said. “He took a lot of pride in it.”
Twenty-two years ago, Mike stopped by a bar in downtown Dubuque after a tough day at work when he ran into Amelia Heins. Amelia had moved to Dubuque after a difficult marriage ended in divorce, and she was out for a drink for her birthday.
“He walked in, and I was by myself,” Amelia said. “I happened to look up by the door, and I see him standing there, and I thought, ‘He’s a cute guy. I hope he comes over and starts talking to me.’”
Sure enough, Mike came over and sat in the empty chair by Amelia, and the two started talking. There was something about Mike that made Amelia feel safe and at ease. Mike took note of Amelia’s happy, bubbly personality.
“From that moment on, we were together,” Amelia said. “We never were out of sight from each other.”
The two married on July 19, 2003, at Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
Together, Mike and Amelia found a rhythm for their lives together — he was always the one to cook, and Amelia, a housekeeper, was the one to clean.
“He said, ‘You are not allowed in the kitchen. I am the chef here. I will do it,” Amelia said, laughing. “I said ‘OK,’ but I said, ‘You are not allowed to do laundry,’ because he was bad with laundry.”
Mike’s and Amelia’s work kept them busy, with Mike often working nights and Amelia working days. When they did have time off together, they would hop in the car and go for drives out in the country. Mike would show Amelia where he grew up, and they would stop to go for walks along the Mississippi River.
At home, they watched “Wheel of Fortune” together and played with their cats. For a time, the couple owned five cats, and Mike was particularly fond of the animals.
“He was just kind of happy-go-lucky,” Mary said. “He loved his cats, and he really loved his work and his time with Amelia.”
Amelia’s children already were grown by the time that she and Mike got together, but Mike still took them in as his children. The family would get together at Christmas, at first at Mike and Amelia’s home and later at the kids’ homes. In those earlier years, Mike served as the chef for the family meal.
“The house got so small — we had so many grandkids — that it was just so much, but he did all the cooking for Thanksgiving and Christmas for a long time,” Amelia said.
Mike particularly enjoyed the time he got to spend with his step-great-grandchildren.
“It was so beautiful,” Amelia said. “You could just see in Mike’s eyes that he missed not having kids because he was just so wonderful with them.”
Mike battled an illness in the last year of his life that caused his health to steadily decline. He died at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
“I wasn’t ready for him to leave,” Amelia said. “We had our whole life together, but I guess God wanted him back home.”
