Each week, Rufus Bennett meets with a fifth-grade student at Fulton Elementary School in Dubuque.
Bennett is the boy’s mentor, and when they meet, Bennett seeks to give his charge a space to express himself, use his creativity and say the things he needs to get off his mind.
“My goal is to help him understand that he’s worth more than what he might think he is, let him know he has the ability to do anything he wants to,” Bennett said.
Dubuque Community Schools leaders this fall are restarting in-person mentoring after the COVID-19 pandemic largely forced a hiatus in the program last school year. As they do so, they are looking at their vision for mentoring in the district.
Other local mentoring programs also are revamping or seeking to grow their offerings as the world recovers from the pandemic. School and program leaders said mentors have a key role to play in working with youth.
“The research shows that if we can take a caring adult and match them with a student, that caring adult can positively change the trajectory of that student,” said Shirley Horstman, the Dubuque district’s executive director of student services.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, about 250 to 300 people served as volunteer mentors for elementary students in the Dubuque district, and other community groups also provided some mentoring opportunities, Horstman said.
The pandemic brought the district’s in-person mentoring to a halt, however, as schools were not allowing visitors into its buildings. While some adults continued meeting with students virtually, the program was not nearly where it needed to be, Horstman said.
This school year, educators are working to get the mentoring program up and running again, reaching out to pre-pandemic mentors to see if they are interested in continuing, providing training and matching volunteers with students.
Horstman said mentors provide students with an additional caring adult who can celebrate their progress and help them navigate challenges.
“It’s all about hope for tomorrow, and its all about, you’re not in this alone, there is somebody there to help,” she said.
As officials restart mentoring opportunities, they are examining their vision for the program. They are building a committee of school staff and community members to gather feedback on what they are doing well and what they can work on.
They also seek to better quantify other mentoring opportunities students have and to increase the number of mentors in the district, Horstman said.
District leaders seek mentors who can commit to meeting with a student one-on-one for 30 minutes per week for a school year, though an hour every other week also could work, Horstman said.
“What we’re also trying to do is build resiliency in our children and the resiliency of the ability of children to tackle challenges head on, bounce back from setbacks, really give them the tools to be their best self when they’re at school,” Horstman said.
As the district starts opening its buildings up to mentors again, leaders at the Dubuque Dream Center are preparing to start having their school connectors back in school buildings to work with students.
Racquel McClellan, the center’s executive assistant and donor relations coordinator, said staff are working on their plan to return to campuses, which will come with a greater focus on working with students who are more at-risk and struggling with academics or behavior.
“We are super focused on high impact for our students,” she said. “Any time we can provide that support and be that support person, we’re all excited about it.”
Mentors and mentees in Hillcrest Family Services’ Mentor Dubuque program started meeting in person again last year with some modifications. The program serves youth in Dubuque and Jackson counties.
Mentor Dubuque coordinator Annabelle Steffen said that this year, the program has seen an uptick in people seeking to volunteer, though the pandemic and other factors have made connecting with new children more challenging.
“I think the program’s starting to come back and bounce back that way, but it’s taking some time because we really don’t know if we’re really post COVID or not,” she said.
Her ultimate goal is to grow the program, she said, noting that adult mentors can help students build resiliency, coping mechanisms, community involvement and other skills.
“Our whole thing is that every child could use a mentor, so if we could continue to build, that would be fantastic,” Steffen said.