The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Todd A. Sloan, 37, of 2245 Garfield Ave., was arrested at 12:10 a.m. Saturday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury and an out-of-state warrant. Court documents state that he assaulted his stepfather, Brian J. Becker, 53, at their residence.
- Jared M. Heim, 33, of 2654 Queen St., was arrested at 6 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Rhomberg Avenue on charges of possession of methamphetamine, of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia and a warrant charging second-degree theft.
- Thomas J. Brandt, 25, of rural Dubuque, was arrested at 6:10 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Rhomberg Avenue on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of meth and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
- Lashawn O. Ellis, 34, of 2415 Jackson St., was arrested at 3:32 a.m. Friday at his residence on charges of domestic assault causing injury and domestic assault impeding airflow. Court documents state that he assaulted Rosa K. Borel, 34, of Durango, Iowa, at his residence.
- Jeffrey J. Gotto, 35, of 155 Bryant St., was arrested at about 8:55 p.m. Thursday in Peosta, Iowa, on charges of third-offense operating while under the influence and driving with a revoked license.
- Klein Construction, of rural Dubuque, reported fraud totaling $1,800 between 9 a.m. Monday and 3:20 p.m. Thursday.
- Austin D. Litka, 22, of Bellevue, Iowa, reported the theft of a chainsaw valued at $764 from 1525 Mount Pleasant St. in Dubuque between Monday and 1 p.m. Wednesday.