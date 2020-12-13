At first glance, The Salvation Army’s Toy Shop holiday giveaway looks the same as any other year.
There are toys piled atop tables in the Dubuque organization’s basement, alongside board games, dolls and stuffed animals. The tables are laid lengthwise in rows, creating a maze-like lane for parents to select gifts for under the tree — gifts often otherwise out of spending range for the families in financial need.
The COVID-19 pandemic has altered this year’s giveaway in a manner not readily apparent during a glance at the basement full of wonders.
“The main difference this year is there were no in-person signups — everything was done online, which has been challenging,” said Capt. Emily Phelps, the Salvation Army’s organizer of the annual giveaway.
Across the tri-state area, COVID-19 and its related restrictions on in-person contact have severed an important component of the programs that link families in need with community donations.
“The whole premise of nonprofit organizations is based on building positive and trustful relationships,” said Danielle Peterson, president and CEO of United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States. “Doing it over the phone or on a computer is certainly not equal to doing it in person.”
During normal years, the holiday giveaways have done more than supply children with a handful of toys or a new outfit. When families sign up for the giveaways, the interaction with agency staff often reveals additional needs for the household and avenues for families to seek assistance.
“When you spend the time to get to know somebody, you begin to unearth their real needs,” said Josh Jasper, director of Resources Unite in Dubuque. “When ‘Susie’ comes here and needs food, that is a need, but the real need, when we take the time to get to know her, is (often) trauma or any other bigger issues.”
By unearthing underlying needs, agencies such as Resources Unite can direct families to avenues for possible assistance to help break the cycle of poverty.
“You can make referrals to Hillcrest Family Services for counseling or whatever it might be,” Jasper said. “That’s the work. The food given to someone on a daily (basis) is a Band-Aid. It’s not really moving the needle.”
Social-distancing requirements, limits on indoor gatherings and other restrictions imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19 have, in turn, interrupted a connection that has often provided much more help than toys or clothes.
“Sadly, that’s what this pandemic is doing,” Jasper said. “It’s compromising some of the processes to connect people to additional resources.”
LOSING A CONNECTION
Resources Unite coordinates a holiday program that links donated items to more than 1,000 local children in need.
“Usually, we meet with every family to learn about two needs and two wants of each child,” Jasper said. “The needs are what we’re most interested in — the shoes, the clothes, the winter coat — and then (we also supply) the wants. We reach out to (potential donors) and ask, ‘Would you like to sponsor a child?’”
Donations arrive, and Jasper’s agency hosts a large-scale distribution event at Dubuque’s Five Flags Center. The pandemic altered those plans.
“We’re not having the event this year,” Jasper said.
Jasper said Resources Unite can adapt to physical changes in distribution. The pandemic’s bigger impact comes with the reduction in interpersonal communication.
“I feel like there is a significant reduction in connections,” he said. “People are missing out on that spirit and connection of people getting together. For people that are struggling, that’s so much more valuable. If you’re a single mom with three kids, you’re already potentially feeling alone and isolated, and now this is only compounding that. We’re seeing a significant spike in brain-health issues. People are really struggling with depression and anxiety and feeling a kind of isolation.”
The isolating impacts of COVID-19 also affect how Jasper’s agency reaches people in need.
“Our driving philosophy is about building relationships with the people we serve,” Jasper said. “It’s not so much about the food or presents we give people. It’s about sitting down one-on-one and understanding who that person is as a human being.”
Instead of sitting face-to-face across a desk, Jasper’s staff interacts with people seeking help who sit outside the agency’s John F. Kennedy Road office and speak through a window.
“We’re still hearing traumatic stories and listening to people talk about struggling and talking about the goals that they want to accomplish, but it’s different than when you’re sitting in here (in the office) and you’re comfortable and I’m spending a half-hour with you,” Jasper said.
Jasper said his staff members traditionally have used the added interpersonal time to learn about a family’s additional needs — which can help Resources Unite steer the families toward more assistance. The impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and the approach of seasonable weather conditions soon will cut these interactions even shorter.
“Soon, it’s going to be zero degrees, and our meeting will have to be faster,” Jasper said. “I’m still at the point where I can keep people outside and have a meaningful conversation, but in a week, that might change.”
INCREASING NEEDS
“The need has increased,” Phelps said, as she and The Salvation Army prepared for this year’s Toy Shop giveaway. “We’re just doing our best to meet it. This has been a hard year for a lot of people.”
Phelps said the pandemic and its impact on the economy struck a variety of local residents.
“They were out of work or had reduced hours,” she said. “Or they were not able to work because of illness or quarantine.”
Jasper noticed a change in his agency’s clientele around May — after pandemic-related restrictions began to impact the local economy.
“Our demographics were shifting,” Jasper said. “Historically, if I were to generalize our demographic, it would be the unemployed and the underemployed. Now, we’re (serving) the middle class. These are people who lost their job that was paying $15 an hour or these are a teacher or these nonprofit advocates or counselors. Their hours were cut.”
Jasper said the result of the shift in clientele means more people seeking assistance.
“We served 11,000 people (this year),” he said. “It’s a huge number of folks who come in, and it continues to grow.”
Jasper said food giveaways are a big draw.
“In the last five months, we’ve distributed 250,000 pounds of food,” he said. “We’ve always had an internal food pantry, which I didn’t think we would have to have four years ago (when Resources Unite opened). Then, in the pandemic, we decided we needed to (expand it), so now there’s five new pantries we’ve opened up in the county in the smaller towns. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays we have food outside (the Resources Unite office) — about 4,000 pounds of food. We set up tables outside. Yesterday, it was gone in 15 minutes. And some folks get here before I get here, which is 7:30 in the morning, and they can’t get food until 10:30. It’s overwhelming.”
Jasper said the shift in clientele also means many people are seeking help who aren’t accustomed to needing assistance.
“You have to put yourself in the shoes of someone who is potentially reaching out for help for the first time,” he said. “That’s different. That person is more reserved, is more guarded, and is potentially going to wait longer to reach out to get help, which makes it more difficult. The shame or guilt that you might feel makes it more difficult to reach out.”
Increased needs have made Jasper anxious as the holidays approach.
“I don’t know where our donors are at (financially),” he said. “I’m sure some donors have felt the economic pinch. So, I don’t really know how we’re going to fare (with donations).”
Peterson’s organization raised money for direct-service providers. She said the pandemic has curtailed her organization’s efforts.
“We have seen that donor giving is down,” she said. “That is tied to several factors, including the uncertainty of the economy and the local impacts on employment — with both unemployment or partial unemployment.”
CONSIDERING SAFETY
The Grant County (Wis.) Holiday Project has supplied gifts and food to children, families and older adults in need for more than 30 years.
“We serve about 400 families a year,” said coordinator Sherlyn Kleinow.
The initiative relies on community donations of warm children’s clothing and items such as disposable diapers, blankets and other bedding and monetary donations to purchase food certificates. The Dubuque-based Marine Corps Toys For Tots program provides most of the toys the Grant County program distributes.
Safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic prompted project organizers to change some plans this year, including how the donations are prepared for distribution.
“We have made changes to assure we can stay as safe as possible from this terrible virus,” Kleinow said. “All of our volunteers are elderly. We didn’t want to put them in any danger.”
Project organizers met to consider options that could reduce the risk to initiative volunteers and participants. COVID-19 even altered the way that organizers met to discuss the subject.
“We had a board meeting out in the yard,” Kleinow said. “We decided we’re going to try to (prepare and distribute items) with the people we have, and that members of one board member’s family could do it.”
Project organizers developed a staggered pickup schedule for items and designated certain two-day pickup times per week according to the community of residence for participating families, such as Platteville, Hazel Green, Cuba City and Kieler. Families will pick up items from a distribution site located across West Elm Street from the Lancaster Fire Department through Friday, Dec. 18.
“We have a big, open garage where we distribute items,” Kleinow said. “Everyone is required to wear masks, and we will spray Lysol every once in a while. Hopefully, it goes well this year.”
Organizers also made plans to provide for older recipients’ safety.
“We will serve the elderly by giving them a Walmart gift card and food certificate,” Kleinow said.
ADAPTING TO CIRCUMSTANCES
A variety of groups have combined forces for the past 15 years to supply food, clothing and toys to children in need in East Dubuque, Ill. The Elks Club of Galena supplies food baskets, Dubuque-based Toys For Tots provides toys, and the nonprofit community group East Dubuque United has offered clothing items. East Dubuque city government officials help with the management of the program.
“We serve about 60 families,” said Joan Mai, an East Dubuque United organizer and East Dubuque’s city treasurer. “A lot of residents and businesses will donate money, and some will go out shopping. We also go out and shop for the kids. We like to get them each one outfit.
The group expects to serve about 85 children this year.
“People sign up, and we get names from (the Illinois Department of Human Services),” Mai said.
Families normally would come to City Hall to receive clothing.
“This year, people will pull up in front of the building, and we will haul it out,” Mai said.
Phelps said The Salvation Army also adapted to the pandemic and its restrictions on indoor gatherings and social-distancing requirements.
“What we give away is going to be the same, but what will end up being different is how we do it,” she said.
The Salvation Army normally opened its basement doors for one day for the toy giveaway.
“It’s a daylong event, and people line up and go through, four or five families at a time,” Phelps said. “A lot of other places have gone to a pre-bagged kind of thing (for toy giveaways). We are still trying to keep our toy shop so that people can choose their own toys.”
Phelps said participating families “usually end up with a board game for the family, a doll or stuffed animal per child and two or three other toys. As much as we are able to, we like to provide one large toy, like a bicycle, per family. It’s a good number of items, and the kids never have to know it’s from The Salvation Army. People can bring it home, wrap it and feel good that they provided something for their children. It’s Christmas as usual as far as the children are concerned.”
The giveaway itself will be unusual this year because of COVID-19.
“Now, it is going to be done by appointment over three weeks,” Phelps said. “So, now they have a 15-minute appointment, they choose their toys, they go and the next person comes through. Only one family goes through at a time.”
The Salvation Army will serve more than 420 families.
“That translates to between 900 and 1,000 children,” Phelps said.
That number of people means the organization set up appointments over an 18-day period.
“When we run out of appointment times, we have a waiting list, so if a spot does come open, we can plug someone into that spot,” Phelps said.
The pandemic also prompted The Salvation Army to end in-person registration for the toy giveaway and shift to an online registration model.
“There are certain people — a good chunk of people in the community — who aren’t comfortable with computers and may not even have an email address,” Phelps said. “For some people, we’ve had to tweak our system a little bit and let them sign up over the phone.”
The lack of in-person interaction also slowed the registration process.
“Some people send in an application and think that they are done, but there is follow-up that needs to happen,” Phelps said. “They have to send documentation, and they need to get the link to sign up for their appointment times. The follow-up has been a little more challenging through email and the internet.”
Phelps said Carnegie-Stout Public Library’s staff have been helpful, allowing people to use the library’s public computers to register for the giveaway.
“Sometimes, though, transportation is a challenge as well,” she said. “At least two people I have spoken to in the last week couldn’t get out because they had COVID. We’ve been flexible, helping people to sign up the best way that they can.”