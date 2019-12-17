For J.B. Priest, the news of a recent U.S.-China trade agreement was more than a headline scrolling across a TV screen.
Priest owns M&M Sales Enterprises Inc., a Dubuque business that manufactures, distributes and sells outdoor children’s swings. Because the business imports both finished goods and component parts from China, it has been deeply impacted by the trade tensions.
The two countries announced Friday that they had reached a “phase one” trade agreement, sending a message that their icy relations have begun to thaw. To Priest, and those who know him, it was reason to celebrate.
“I was receiving congratulations from family and from fellow businesspeople when they read the news,” he said. “It was a great relief.”
Per the agreement, the U.S. agreed to cancel a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods, which would have taken effect Sunday. The U.S. also agreed to scale back tariffs on some, but not all, of the products already subject to them.
China also agreed to spend billions on U.S. agricultural products, a welcome sign for farmers.
The deal is expected to be signed by U.S. and Chinese leaders in January, and many details are still being finalized.
MANUFACTURING IMPACT
U.S.-China trade tensions have loomed large in the manufacturing industry, impacting companies both large and small.
Earlier this year, company leaders at Dubuque-based Flexsteel Industries Inc. said steep tariffs on Chinese goods “caused unmistakable damage” to the company, which uses some Chinese-sourced parts to create its products. Company leaders could not be reached for comment Monday.
With just eight employees, M&M Sales Enterprises is a much smaller operation. But the ebbs and flows of the world market still have a major impact.
Priest said the trade dispute has created high levels of uncertainty and tariffs increased the costs of products imported from China. M&M largely has absorbed these rising costs, rather than passing them along to customers. As a result, 2019 has been one of its “poorest years,” according to Priest.
The agreement announced Friday cuts tariffs on some products imported by M&M and eliminates planned tariffs that had not yet taken effect.
While that is good news, Priest still wonders whether the trade dispute that disrupted his business was really necessary.
“The issue became a political football,” he said. “For those of us dealing with it, it was greatly stressful.”
ROLLING WITH CHANGES
The recent trade agreement means that many shoppers will avoid paying extra this holiday season.
New tariffs will not be placed on toys, computers, smartphones and other Chinese-imported items. Those additional penalties would have taken effect Sunday.
Many in the retail industry, however, continue to grapple with the trade-war fallout.
The bridal industry is among those hit particularly hard.
Jodi Stricker, owner of Zazou’s Bridal Boutique & Tuxedos in Dubuque, explained that the majority of fabrics used in wedding dresses and other formal gowns come out of China. Tariffs have a ripple effect on the industry, affecting the designers who acquire these materials and, ultimately, retail stores such as Zazou’s.
“Every bridal vendor has been handling it differently, but eventually, someone has to absorb those higher costs,” she said.
Stricker has weathered the storm by emphasizing communication, both with her vendors and her customers.
In many instances, she educated brides on the tariff impacts and advised them to complete their purchase before the cost of the item was slated to increase.
The bridal industry has been affected on multiple fronts.
Tariffs on textile imports are 25%, and there are no plans to change that. Per the new agreement, however, tariffs on finished apparel and textile products will decline from 15% to 7.5%.
Stricker said the agreement didn’t provide much comfort to those in the industry, noting that continuing volatility suggests more changes could be around the corner.
“Everyone still feels like they are operating in a gray area,” Stricker said.
FARMERS AFFECTED
For area farmers, the trade dispute between the U.S. and China has hit close to home.
The trade war reached its boiling point in August, when China suspended purchases of U.S. farm products in retaliation for tariffs levied by the Trump administration.
Jeff Pape, who farms corn and soybeans just outside of Dyersville, Iowa, said the price of soybeans is heavily influenced by the Chinese market. And while farmers have found other buyers for the crop, the price has been far from ideal.
The agreement announced Friday came with a Chinese commitment to purchase billions in U.S. agricultural products, including pork and soybeans.
Soybean prices rallied in anticipation of the trade-agreement announcement and increased further Friday.
Pape hopes that recent developments point to better trade relations and a return to normalcy for farmers.
“(The trade dispute) has taken longer than most of us anticipated, but we are willing to wait that long if we get that fair trade deal we are after,” he said.