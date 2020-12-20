Allison Gibbons reached out her hands to embrace her daughter and gently cuddle her in her arms. It was the first time in months she had been able hold her baby. All she wanted was to kiss Ivy’s forehead, but the plastic shield around her face reminded Gibbons it wasn’t possible. Instead, she just held on as long as she could.
“It feels like my heart is whole again, and I realized just how sad I’ve been because that sadness is gone when I am with her,” she said. “Her smile is huge when I am with her. I just enjoyed every second.”
In order to provide families a way to spend time with loved ones for the holiday season, Hills & Dales, a Dubuque organization that cares for children and young adults who have disabilities, designated two weekends to allow families to come and see their loved ones at both its main facility and its community center in order to allow for social distancing.
Each family is allowed three hours to be together, and after they are done with their visit, staff will go in and ensure everything is wiped down and sanitized before the next family can meet.
“It is assuring that our mission continues and is alive especially this time of year when all of us are so focused on our families,” said Marilyn Althoff, CEO of Hills & Dales. “For us, it is a group of dedicated and committed staff that are putting all of these resources together.”
Gibbons and her 5-year-old-son Nolan on Saturday made the hour and a half journey from Cedar Falls up to see Ivy, her 2-year-old daughter, who moved in to Hills & Dales in Dubuque in August.
She last saw Ivy in September, and since then, they have needed to make due with regular video chats. But it hasn’t been the same, and her big brother notices her absence.
Ivy was diagnosed with FOXG1 syndrome when she was 2 months old. It is a rare condition that impairs development like speech and the ability to walk. Ivy might not learn to do either.
“There are only two known cases in the whole state of Iowa, and when she was diagnosed we were told there were only a few hundred known cases worldwide,” Gibbons said.
When Gibbons and her husband, Preston, first brought Ivy to live at Hills & Dales, it broke their hearts, she said. But now when they see their little girl, they know she’s happy.
During their time on Saturday, they opened presents and Ivy lay in her mom’s arms watching Nolan run around — one of her favorite activities.
“This has been a horrible year, but by getting to see my baby and holding her. ... it’s everything.” Gibbons said.
That same afternoon, Latasha Cardenas and her family sat together wearing matching shirts. Her son Gavin, 16, didn’t love the holidays, but during Christmas he would usually join in on unwrapping presents. Although this Christmas celebration wasn’t like others, they made the most of it.
“I really think we have made the best of a really horrible situation,” she said. “I can never say enough good things about (Hills & Dales.)”
Gavin moved into Hills & Dales from his home in Crawfordsville in July. He has severe autism and moderate intellectual disabilities. By his teens, his aggression grew to the point where he could no longer stay at home.
“(Hills & Dales) has done everything I wasn’t able to do for him,” she said. “Everything I haven’t been able to do, they achieved it in six months, and now we are talking about him working in the community.”
During past visits, it has been hard for Gavin to sit and play games with Cardenas for even an hour. Before the time is up, he says “I have to go home,” referring to Hills & Dales.
She hoped Saturday’s visit would be longer, but ultimately she knows her boy is happy.
“I always said I would keep him with me until I was old, and we would go into the nursing home together, but then I realized I was being selfish by keeping him at home,” she said. Now they are like family.”