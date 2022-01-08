Highland Community College

Freeport, Ill.

Fall 2021

Illinois

Apple River — Jessica Griffin, Allison Heller and Jacob VenHuizen.

East Dubuque — Rylin Duster and Paige Middendorf.

Elizabeth — Brittney Brown and Sarah Pratt.

Savanna — Lakin Getz and Izaiah Morris.

Stockton — Chandler Reifsteck, Elizabeth Rowe and Tessa Tucker.

Warren — Dylan Hallerman, Teila Thommen, Autumn Flynn and Emerald Raney.

Wisconsin

Cuba City — Logan Hubbard.

