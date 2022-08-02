Dubuque County Board of Health members officially announced on Monday that the candidate they had selected to lead the county health department has turned them down.
The board has been searching for a new director for the Dubuque County Health Department since February, following the retirement of longtime director Patrice Lambert at the end of last year. At a July 20 meeting, the Board of Health members announced they had offered the job to one of three final applicants whom they had shortlisted from a pool of more than 30 and that they expected an answer on Monday, July 25.
That day came and went without the expected announcement. On Tuesday, July 26, Board of Health Chair Sandra Larson told the Telegraph Herald that the board would have to continue its search, but offered no details.
At its special meeting Monday, Larson told the Board of Health that the applicant turned down the job for personal reasons.
“It was not because of anything about the job or the county or anything, but because she and her husband just weren’t on the same page about retirement and moving,” Larson said. “She just couldn’t get it over the finish line.”
Larson also told the board that the other two finalists who had been interviewed in person by a search subcommittee of board members had been eliminated from consideration.
“As you know, candidate number two did not interview very well when that candidate was in town,” she said. “Candidate number three just doesn’t have the proper experience.”
The board voted Monday to fully reopen the search, using the same consultant who had guided the effort to that point — free of charge, as their contract includes a guarantee. The county will need only to pay for travel expenses for in-person interviews and any other incidentals.
In the meantime, the county was going to be without anyone leading the health department, as interim-Director Samantha Kloft will be leaving the post later this month to attend graduate school. This, just days after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved Dubuque County’s community spread of COVID-19 from medium to high.
The Board of Health voted to pursue an interim contract with UnityPoint Health Visiting Nurse Association to lead the department while the board continues its search for a permanent director, per the recommendation of the board’s liaison to the Board of Supervisors, Supervisor Ann McDonough. She based her recommendation on the VNA’s existing role as the contracted health department for Clayton County and its ongoing contract with Dubuque County for public health services.
“I don’t know why we wouldn’t be able to do that if (VNA) are fulfilling that obligation for other counties,” McDonough said. “Certainly they’re going to be compensated, as they should be. But public health (need) is going to march forward regardless of what condition the county (government) is in.”
VNA Administrator Stacey Killian said she would return with a contract similar to her agency’s with Clayton County, but for interim management in Dubuque County.
