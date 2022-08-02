Dubuque County Board of Health members officially announced on Monday that the candidate they had selected to lead the county health department has turned them down.

The board has been searching for a new director for the Dubuque County Health Department since February, following the retirement of longtime director Patrice Lambert at the end of last year. At a July 20 meeting, the Board of Health members announced they had offered the job to one of three final applicants whom they had shortlisted from a pool of more than 30 and that they expected an answer on Monday, July 25.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.