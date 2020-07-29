A bar and live music venue in downtown Dubuque has permanently closed, citing COVID-19 as the driving factor in the decision.
Officials from The Blu Room, 600 Central Ave., announced on social media that the venue “will remain closed for good.” The business was known as Breezers Pub prior to its current name.
The post alluded to the short-term problems caused by the novel coronavirus and suggested that a return to normalcy “may not happen for a very long time.”
“We are still unwilling to get people together, in such a confined space, with only the hope of no transmission of this virus,” the post read. “I’ve exhausted all my options in trying to stay afloat.”
Owner Rick Eagle declined to comment Tuesday on the closure when reached by the Telegraph Herald.
The post announcing the closure ended, “I wish everyone well and hope this pandemic will soon (expletive) off, very hard. Thanks for everything everyone.”