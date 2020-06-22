CASCADE, Iowa — The Cascade Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting design submissions in hopes of completing the first citywide mural project.
“The downtown is darling and adorable and adding that life will just be fantastic,” said chamber Executive Director Katelyn Wolfe.
Jim Conlin, a member of Cascade Economic Development Corp., recently met with Wolfe and city officials to discuss the idea. The pitch also was to let residents have a say in it by decorating not only the city’s historic downtown buildings but also its storm sewer drains and manhole covers.
“It is going to be a three-year project to paint the town, get some color into it and remind people to keep the city clean,” Conlin said.
The first year of the project will focus on picking murals, finding artists and raising money.
“I think it will make the people more aware of the town and give them pride in the community, and I think it will increase a little bit of tourism,” he said. “It is something for folks to be involved in.”
Conlin said the committee reviewing the mural submissions will explore grant and other fundraising opportunities.
City Administrator Deanna McCusker said that, after all the mural submissions have been received, a committee will narrow down the entries and then present residents with the top five.
Local business J Salon & Spa painted its logo on the side of the building when it opened, and it received nice feedback. The mural project will give other businesses the opportunity to make their buildings stand out, McCusker said.
“We have one (mural) that has been done already, and people made a lot of positive comments,” she said. “It really dressed up the side of her building.”
Cascade mural entries must be submitted by July 31 and can be emailed to director@cascadechamber.org.