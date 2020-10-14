GUTTENBERG, Iowa — The City of Guttenberg is receiving $75,000 to restore the habitat of a local pond.
City officials announced Tuesday the receipt of a Resource Enhancement and Protection grant. The state program invests in efforts to enhance and protect natural and cultural resources.
The funds will be used to remove sediment and biomass from the bottom of Horseshoe Pond. Officials also will install a sediment trap on the U.S. 52 inlet “to prevent future sedimentation of the pond and ensure the ongoing health of the facility,” states a press release.
The work will serve to restore a habitat in the pond that can support fishing and aquatic life. It will also improve the pond’s aesthetics and increase its stormwater storage capacity, officials wrote.