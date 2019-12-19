DARLINGTON, Wis. -- Authorities said a Darlington man who faces a felony operating-while-intoxicated charge had two children in his vehicle at the time of his arrest on Wednesday. 

According to a press release, Darlington police were called to a location on Wisconsin 23 at 3:46 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of a drunk driver. Police pulled over Shane Riley, 31, at a nearby business. 

Riley had an 11-year-old child and an infant in the vehicle with him at the time, the release stated. He was arrested on charges of third-offense OWI, which was enhanced to a felony due to the presence of children. 

Riley also was arrested on a warrant for bail jumping and a charge of threatening a law enforcement officer. 

