Dubuque’s Ward 3 soon will have a new representative on the Dubuque City Council, and a North End Neighborhood Association board member believes he is the person for the job.
Danny Sprank faces Phil Atkinson in the Nov. 5 election for the Ward 3 council seat. The men were the top two vote-getters in this month’s primary election for the seat.
The winner will serve the remaining two years of the term of Kate Larson, who resigned from the council because she was moving out of the city.
The ward stretches from the city’s northern limits south to East 16th Street.
With early voting underway, the Telegraph Herald asked Dubuque City Council candidates that made it through the primary for their thoughts on five big issues or areas.
Here are summaries of Sprank’s responses.
Five Flags Center
The city is in the midst of the third round of studies regarding the possible expansion of the 40-year-old facility. The most-expansive proposal includes increasing the seating capacity from about 4,000 to 6,400 seats, with an estimated price tag of $85 million.
Sprank said he supports a voter referendum on whether to move forward with a revamp of the outdated arena, but he feels a 6,400-seat expansion is insufficient to compete with larger surrounding venues in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and the Quad Cities. Given that and the hefty price tag, he suggests the best option may be to renovate the building into an indoor aquatics center. At one point, such a municipal facility was proposed in the Port of Dubuque.
“Someone would have to present a lot of data to me … to show how much money we can generate off an expansion to be profitable,” he said.
Spending and debt
Sprank said he is pleased with the city’s current debt-reduction strategy and would prioritize city investments to look at attracting new business, to help existing businesses expand and to develop the Central Avenue Corridor into a pedestrian-friendly business district.
The city had borrowed nearly $300 million and was on the verge of pushing against its debt ceiling four years ago. Today, city debt has dropped to roughly $266 million and Dubuque is at about half of its debt limit.
City management
Asked about recent apparent disagreements among council members over closed-door discussions about the performance of top city staff, Sprank called any effort to try to potentially oust City Manager Mike Van Milligen “unwise.”
“It would be very unwise to let a person go who has done a lot of good things for our city and not have a plan of succession, if that was the case,” he said. “I don’t have any grievances with our current city manager. I think he’s doing a fine job.”
Pets in parks
A dog owner, Sprank said he potentially could support a proposal to allow leashed pets in city parks, so long as it includes some sort of enforcement provision to crack down on owners who let their pets off leash and fail to clean up after them.
Top priorities
Sprank said his first priority is to gain a firm understanding of the city budget process, “so that we can be smart with taxpayers’ money.” He also would focus his efforts on pushing the city to begin facilitating the redevelopment of the Central Avenue Corridor.