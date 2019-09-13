Dubuque police said a vehicle illegally crossed two lanes of traffic to make a turn, striking and injuring a motorcyclist Wednesday.
Tyler J. Bly, 38, of Dubuque, was treated by paramedics at the scene and was transported by a relative to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for his injuries, according to police.
The crash occurred at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of the Northwest Arterial and John F. Kennedy Road. Police said a vehicle driven by Michael F. Keane, 67, of Dubuque, was stopped on the arterial at the intersection, facing north in the turning lane to travel west, when Keane decided to instead turn east onto JFK. Keane’s vehicle improperly crossed two lanes of northbound traffic on Northwest Arterial and struck Bly’s motorcycle.
Keane was cited with improper use of lanes. Bly was cited with failure to provide proof of automobile insurance.