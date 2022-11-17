Traffic moves along Hawthorne Street between Rhomberg and Garfield avenues in Dubuque on Wednesday. The City of Dubuque is applying for funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation for a pedestrian and bike overpass at the site.
About one year after President Joe Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, tri-state-area governments and agencies have started to apply for and receive funds from it for road and bridge projects, with plans for much more.
The $1.2 trillion law was one of the key promises of Biden’s election campaign in 2020. A major infrastructure injection of funds had been a priority but gone unfulfilled during the tenures of the prior three presidents. After nearly one year of negotiations, the final package received enough votes from the Democratic majority and a handful of Republicans — including U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, of Iowa — to move forward.
It included major expansions of funding for existing roads, bridges, rail and river infrastructure, plus many new programs, including for broadband expansion.
But the distribution of those dollars has taken time.
“When the funds are approved by Congress, then the agencies go back to identify and deploy the programs,” said City of Dubuque Director of Strategic Partnerships Teri Goodmann.
And it has not been simple for local governments to access funds, according to area officials.
The City of Dubuque has received some early funding. And the city and numerous other area entities have been preparing to apply for grants and loans tied to the law, with several application windows opening up recently.
White House Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator Mitch Landrieu recently said that to balance funding among urban and rural communities and main corridors such as the Mississippi River, it was split between steady funding and competitive grants.
“About 60% of the money goes directly to the governors, who — along with members of their legislature, with hopefully input from their congressional delegation and mayors — allocate that money fairly across the geography of those states,” Landrieu said. “(For grants,) there’s been a very measured and intentional attempt to make sure small towns, counties and especially rural areas are seen here.”
The City of Dubuque received a $2.28 million RAISE Infrastructure Planning Grant for a proposed overpass on 14th Street; for the 16th Street and Elm Street “complete streets” and roundabouts project; and for connections to Chaplain Schmitt Island.
Overpasses are a theme for the City of Dubuque.
Goodmann said the city also will apply for a Reconnecting Communities grant for a pedestrian and bike overpass on Hawthorne Street over the railroad tracks.
“This is another way for people to get to Sutton Pool, to jobs on Kerper (Boulevard),” she said. “We only have two ways to get over 15 different at-grade crossings in Dubuque — Fengler (Street) and Third Street (overpasses).”
Goodmann said this project was inspired by the expected increase in rail traffic through the city due to the merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads.
“The length and frequency of these trains cutting through the North End is going to be significant,” she said. “Reconnecting Communities is where traditional transportation systems divided a community.”
The railroad merger’s expected increase to rail traffic also inspired an application by Iowa’s Region 8 Regional Transit Authority, which seeks a federal planning grant to study safety at railroad crossings throughout Dubuque County.
“We’re doing quite a long study,” said RTA Director of Transportation, Planning and Transit Services Chandra Ravada. “Once that’s done, we’ll want that implemented and will be applying for further funding for which a plan is required.”
Across the Mississippi River, Jo Daviess County, Ill., has collaborated with the six-county Blackhawk Hills Regional Council to seek a $400,000 Safe Roads and Streets for All planning grant.
“You have to have a safety plan in place in order to actually go after the big money,” said Jo Daviess County Engineer Steve Keefer. “We had to form a coalition to have enough issues to qualify, we think, for the big money. We’ll see where the needs are. Then, we could go back for more.”
Much of the infrastructure law expanded existing federal funding streams, which local governments are allotted through their state governments via funding formulas. These expansions were significant, according to Iowa Department of Transportation Development Division Director Stuart Anderson.
“As it relates to transportation, it was really just a reauthorization of normal federal transportation programs, but it reauthorized those at a significantly higher level,” he said.
For instance, Anderson said the Dubuque Metropolitan Planning Area typically gets $2 million annually via a Surface Transportation Block Grant. Thanks to the infrastructure law, it will receive $2.4 million.
The RTA usually gets $2.7 million annually in that program, but it will get $3.2 million.
Keefer said Jo Daviess County usually gets $500,000 through that grant but will receive $731,000.
“With inflation, we may have lost some purchasing power,” he said. “But (those funds) took a pretty good jump because of this. That’s a win in my eyes.”
The infrastructure law included $65 billion for high-speed internet expansion as well, with each state guaranteed to receive at least $100 million to help ensure statewide coverage.
Dubuque County Information Technology Administrator Nathan Gilmore previously pitched a “middle mile” of broadband conduit in the county, which a split county Board of Supervisors rejected for American Rescue Fund Act money. Middle-mile projects specifically are outlined in the infrastructure law, but Gilmore said he does not plan to apply given the county board’s rejection and the “tremendous” amount of work an application would take.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.