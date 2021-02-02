A Dubuque man recently pleaded guilty to four federal drug-dealing charges.
Larry O. Scott, 43, entered the pleas in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for two counts of distribution of a controlled substance near a protected location and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
The federal indictment states that Scott sold meth on Jan. 6, 2016, within 1,000 feet of Jackson Park and on Oct. 25, 2019, within 1,000 feet of Waller-Cooper Park.
He also had meth with the intent to distribute it on Nov. 21 and 30, 2019.
The counts of distribution near a protected location carry a minimum sentence of one year in prison and a maximum of 40 years. The other two charges are punishable by up to 20 years and up to 40 years in prison, respectively. There is no parole in the federal system.
No sentencing date has been set.