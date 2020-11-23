WYALUSING TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- A Wisconsin woman faces a third OWI offense following a rollover crash in Wyalusing Township over the weekend.
On Nov. 21, just after midnight, a Grant County Sheriff's deputy located a truck rolled onto its side on County Highway P, near County Highway X.
The driver, LeAnn Bradley, 55, of Edgerton, was found stuck inside the vehicle. Once removed by Bloomington Fire, Bagley Fire and West Grant EMS, Bradley was transported to Crossing Rivers Health, according to a sheriff's department report.
The report states that Bradley was impaired at the time of the crash and arrested for her third OWI offense.