MONTICELLO, Iowa -- A Monticello service club has created a music park at a recreational and respite-care facility for people with disabilities.
The Monticello Rotary Club built the outdoor music park at Camp Courageous as part of the club’s 100th anniversary celebration.
A dedication for the park was held Sunday.
The park includes drums and large-scale xylophone.
