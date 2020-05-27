A Dubuque casino will reopen next week after Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday announced the easing of restrictions that shuttered gambling facilities for more than two months in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Diamond Jo Casino will resume gaming operations and offer limited amenities beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, June 1 — the first day on which Iowa casinos are allowed to reopen.
“It’s been a long couple of months for all of us at Diamond Jo, but we’re ready to get back to business,” said David Strow, a spokesman for Diamond Jo parent company Boyd Gaming.
Reynolds announced Tuesday that venues can reopen at 50% of their capacity in compliance with state social distancing, hygiene and public health measures.
She also moved to lift a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures and allow gatherings of more than 10 people to resume.
Under an emergency proclamation, the governor also declared that outdoor amphitheaters, amusement parks, bowling alleys, arcades, racetracks, skating rinks and outdoor playgrounds can reopen Monday.
Iowa’s ban on social, community and recreational gatherings larger than 10 people will expire the same day. Events such as parades, festivals and conventions can resume if public health measures are implemented, including requiring participants to practice social distancing. Practices and competitions for youth sports such as baseball and softball will also be permitted.
The continued reopening comes as COVID-19 deaths in Iowa have increased to 478, including a one-day record of 26 announced on Saturday. Iowa’s number of cases has increased to 17,703, the 12th-highest per capita among states, tracking data shows.
CASINOS
According to Reynolds’ order, all wagering and gaming positions must be spaced at least 6 feet apart and food and beverage offerings cannot have any self-service of food, including buffets or salad bars.
Q Casino and Hotel in Dubuque has not announced its targeted reopening date, but General Manager Brian Rakestraw said Tuesday that the facility already has implemented safety protocols
He declined to release additional details until casino leaders received further direction from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission.
Brian Ohorilko, commission administrator, told the Telegraph Herald that every casino will be required to submit a health and safety protocol plan to the state before it can reopen.
Last week, Q Casino CEO Jesus Aviles told the Dubuque Racing Association Board of Directors that the facility was gearing up for a June reopening, which included ordering face masks and hand sanitizer and installing floor markings to encourage social distancing. He could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Strow said at Diamond Jo, guests will be asked upon entry if they recently have experienced symptoms of COVID-19. They will be encouraged to wear face masks and one will be provided if they lack one.
Guests also will be reminded to abide by social-distancing guidelines while inside the facility.
If the facility reaches capacity, patrons entering the building will be required to wait for other guests to depart.
Diamond Jo also has implemented heightened cleaning procedures for playing and seating surfaces. Staff members are determining how gambling machines will be arranged in order to comply with distancing requirements.
All staff will receive temperature checks and will be required to wear face masks.
Strow said meeting rooms will be open for small events, and the sports betting kiosks will be available but not betting windows.
OTHER IMPACTSRacetracks also can open to spectators Monday — good news for Iowa Greyhound Park in Dubuque, where dogs have been racing without spectators.
“I’m glad we’ll be able to get our patrons back in,” said General Manager Brian Carpenter.
The first races open to the public will occur at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 3. With the reopening, in-person wagering will be permitted.
Over the past month, Reynolds has steadily removed restrictions on businesses.
On Thursday, May 28, bars, wineries, breweries, distilleries and social clubs can reopen statewide.
“For our state, recovery means striking a balance between getting life and business back to normal while continuing to manage the virus activity,” Reynolds said Tuesday. “Our recovery is contingent upon our ability to protect both the lives and livelihoods of Iowans. We can’t prioritize one over the other.”
Advocates for low-income residents have warned that scores of people who have lost income during the pandemic could face eviction or foreclosure when the moratorium for nonpayment expires at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. The American Civil Liberties Union and several other groups had asked the governor to extend the moratorium, which she first imposed March 19.
Some landlords, however, had reported that they were struggling financially as renters stopped paying amid skyrocketing levels of unemployment.
Reynolds said the moratorium was a temporary public health measure designed to keep people in their homes during the emergency and not intended to freeze people’s financial obligations indefinitely.
She said the Iowa Finance Authority would announce the details of a new federally funded program designed to prevent evictions and foreclosures. She said the program should open Friday, May 29, for residents who “have experienced a documented loss of income due to COVID-19” and are unable to pay their rent or mortgage payments.
Details on eligibility and the types of assistance offered will be announced this week, she said. She promised that enough money would be set aside and available quickly enough to provide relief to those who need it.
“We are changing the parameters in which we are providing the assurance that people aren’t thrown out of their homes in these really difficult times,” she said.