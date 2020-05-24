Four years ago, Dubuque city and business leaders posed the question: “How will Dubuque fare in the new creative economy?”
Officials saw a demand for more bandwidth, faster speeds and greater redundancy to support a growing digital workforce, according to David Lyons, sustainable innovation consultant with Greater Dubuque Development Corp.
“What we found ... was that we were average for a community our size, but we were falling behind, and we were not competitive with” larger cities such as Des Moines, Madison, Wis., and Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minn., Lyons said.
Today, Dubuque has quadrupled the amount of fiber available for broadband and has gone from two to 10 active broadband carriers.
The city has accelerated broadband access to commercial and industrial centers and corridors through agreements allowing providers to utilize city conduit to build out their network and reach new customers faster at a lower cost.
Now, the focus has turned to home broadband networks with the deployment of fiber to the home, city Information Services Manager Chris Kohlmann told City Council members last week.
The “whenever, wherever, however” demand for “connectivity” has exploded with the COVID-19 pandemic fueling what was already exponential growth in mobile and home data usage, Lyons said.
“(T)he next two years will set massive new records for collaborative builds,” he said. “That simply means we’re working with more people on more projects covering more territory than ever before.”
Lyons anticipates universal broadband access in Dubuque within the next four years.
Comelec and ImOn Communications are deploying fiber to homes in Dubuque and Asbury, Iowa, with plans for aggressive growth.
MVLink, a subsidiary of Maquoketa Valley Electric Cooperative, as well is expanding fiber to homes in and around Dubuque, including Timber Hyrst Estates.
Lyons estimates about 1,300 homes, or less than 15% of city households, have access to faster fiber-optic transmission, with the vast majority receiving internet service over copper cable.
“We’ll see that increase over the next four years at 97% to 98% fiber coverage” Lyons said.
Increasing broadband access to low- and moderate-income households to support online learning opportunities, telehealth services and telecommuting remains a work in progress.
The city has partnered with ImOn Communications, utilizing $100,000 in federal funding to provide public Wi-Fi access to serve students along the Bee Branch Creek, Comiskey Park and other areas.
“There remains a ‘gap’ that will likely not be closed by private sector efforts alone,” Lyons and city officials wrote in a memo to council members. “This will require new forms of public-private collaborations and, in some cases, direct public (investment).”