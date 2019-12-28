U.S. Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley, both Iowa Republicans, have nominated some area teens for admission into U.S. service academies.
Ernst, an Iowa Army National Guard veteran, and Grassley each are permitted to nominate up to 10 Iowans for the academies repesenting each branch of the armed services. Included in this year’s list are three students from Dubuque.
Ernst nominated Emma Holesinger and Keegan Eitter for entrance into the U.S. Air Force Academy and U.S. Naval Academy. Also nominated for entry into the Naval academy is Bryan Anstoetter.
Grassley also supported Holesinger’s Air Force Academy bid, as well as her potential admission to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He also supported Eitter for the Air Force academy and Anstoetter for the Naval academy.
In addition to seeking lawmakers’ nominations, the students must apply to and be accepted through each academy’s regular admission process. According to a press release, admission is highly competitive.