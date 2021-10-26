GALENA, Ill. — The latest congressional redistricting proposal released by the Democratic majority in the Illinois Legislature would split Jo Daviess County between two districts.
The map is the second one put forward by the majority party in the ongoing redistricting process following the 2020 census. The first was deemed unconstitutional by a panel of three federal judges in Chicago, as it used pre-census population estimates and unbalanced population counts between districts.
Currently, Illinois’ 17th Congressional District covers all of Jo Daviess County, the northernmost third of the state’s western border and the westernmost third of the state’s northern border, and it reaches into some more urban areas in the interior, including Rockford and Peoria. It is represented by Democratic U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, who will not run for reelection in 2022.
But due to slower population growth than other states over the past decade, Illinois’ congressional delegation must shrink from 18 to 17. Democrats have a majority in the Illinois House of Representatives and Senate, plus the governor’s office, so they have complete control of redistricting.
In the new proposal, western Jo Daviess County — including East Dubuque, Galena and Hanover — would remain in the 17th District. They would stay in a district that hugs the Mississippi River more closely for much of its northern length, receding from more rural areas but for a cherry stem east to retain the cities of Freeport and Rockford. In its southern reaches, the 17th would grow eastward to cover Bloomington.
A northern panhandle reaches to just east of Menominee in the north, then a border cuts down just west of The Galena Territory, with all of Jo Daviess County east joining the reimagined 16th Congressional District. The rest of that district would run much of Illinois’ northern border before turning south just east of Rockford, then spreading out to encompass more of the rural, north-central portions of the state.
Jo Daviess County GOP Chairman Mike Dittmar voiced disapproval over the proposed map.
“That’s what gerrymandering looks like,” he said. “It’s extremely unfortunate that this is even legal. I know both parties nationwide do it. Illinois needs to take a page out of Iowa’s book and do it nonpartisan and fairly. ... We’re the same people, left or right, in Jo Daviess County. We deserve to be represented together.”
Jo Daviess County Democrats’ Chairwoman Kate Freeman said Monday that she would need to look into the maps more but wondered why her county would be split in half.
“I would like to know the rationale for that,” she said.
The 16th District is currently represented by Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, from Channahon, just outside Joliet. But he also would be up against fellow Republican 18th District U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, of Dunlap, under the proposed map.
The Illinois Republican Party and advocacy groups have blasted the mapmaking process as partisan and lacking transparency. Democrats held several public hearings, but almost all were without any draft maps for the public to comment on and were attended mostly by lawmakers.
State legislators are scheduled to meet in Springfield today and on Wednesday, Oct. 27, to consider the maps.