EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Motorists on U.S. 20 on Saturday afternoon caught a glimpse of a truck wrapped in a rainbow map with the message “Love is love” on the hood.
Hirschbach Motor Lines unveiled the newly wrapped, pride-themed Rainbow Rider Truck with LGBT Truckers, the first and largest organization meant to support LGBTQ individuals in the trucking industry.
LGBT Truckers was founded in 2008 by Shelle Lichti, who has been a Hirschbach trucker for 13 years and considers her home base to be in Alabama. Lichti has driven the Rainbow Rider for three years, but a crash prompted the need for a new wrap that was completed in three days.
“When I saw it, I just went up and hugged the truck,” Lichti said, wearing a “Love is love” mask that was given out at the unveiling. “I’m in love with it. It’s like a shiny new toy.”
The wrapping features a rainbow U.S. map and looks very similar to the original, she said. The main differences were more vibrant colors and adding the LGBT logo and the Pride flag to the top.
Hirschbach President and CEO Brad Pinchuk said Lichti approached him several years ago to create what would become the Rainbow Rider. Pinchuk added that art already was an important part of the company culture, as shown in the graffiti on the side of the East Dubuque Hirschbach orientation building.
“We’re a very inclusive organization,” he said. “I always like to say that we’re prejudiced against bad people. As long as we have good people who follow the golden rule, it’s no matter your race, religion, sexuality, what have you.”
Lichti said she is grateful for Hirschbach’s support of her idea, and she loves working at a company that has shown support of inclusivity and intolerance for discrimination over the years.
She was inspired to start LGBT Truckers after a fellow trucker and member of the LGBTQ community was assaulted due to his sexuality and killed himself. The organization has since grown online to include over 5,300 official members across the country.
Since starting the group, Litchi said the culture around LGBTQ truck drivers has shifted, but discrimination is still evident enough to spark fear of coming out openly for some truckers. Once some discover the LGBT Truckers community, she said, she’s thanked for creating a space for people to not feel so alone.
Those who want to follow Lichti along in the Rainbow Rider can track her on the Truck Driver Power app. While driving it, she said, she attracts lots of attention, including people trying to see locations of places they visited on the wrap’s map.
“I wanted something for everyone,” she said. “Kids are enthralled by it. They haven’t been tainted by bias. They just see the bright, vibrant colors.”
Erin Sanders traveled up from Chicago on Saturday to see the new wrapping on the Rainbow Rider. She met Litchi after reading an interview she did about LGTB Truckers and has followed the journey of the Rainbow Rider.
Sanders is an overnight delivery driver for Medline Industries, a company that, like Hirschbach, Sanders praised for its inclusivity.
“Being able to see symbols of inclusivity and tolerance (like the Rainbow Rider) in an industry that, let’s face it, is dominated by a lot of macho, toxic masculinity, it’s a great thing,” she said.