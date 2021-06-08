New figures released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that drug overdose deaths increased 30% during the one-year period that ended in October compared to the previous year.
The results, which are derived from analysis of death certificates and adjusted for undercounting, reflect the struggles people in recovery faced as they coped with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including social isolation and health care service inaccessibility.
“Their use of drugs or alcohol has just skyrocketed,” said Courtney Runde, coordinator of MercyOne Turning Point Treatment Center. “Unfortunately, because of the barriers that have been made larger because of COVID … I feel like we are fighting an even bigger uphill battle.”
The CDC reported that opioid and stimulant overdose deaths exceeded the national average in Iowa and Illinois.
Iowa experienced a 33.1% increase for a total of 430 overdose deaths. In Illinois, deaths increased 34.4% for a total of 3,627.
Meanwhile, overdose deaths in Wisconsin increased 27.8% for a total of 1,526.
Overdoses already were on the rise before the pandemic, which public health officials attributed to the proliferation of synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, but trends accelerated during pandemic shutdowns.
“We did see unexpected overdoses occurring in people who don’t even use opiates,” Runde said. “That fentanyl is being found in everything.”
Normally, the number of patients seeking services waxes and wanes throughout the year, but Runde recalled a steady stream.
Like most providers, Turning Point turned to telemedicine to continue to serve clients during the pandemic, but the technology revealed its limits for clients who needed intensive therapy and experienced “Zoom fatigue.”
Conversely, it enabled counselors to administer services to clients who staff otherwise could not have accessed.
“There is going to be more connection through social media,” said Kim Hill, a licensed substance abuse counselor who oversees recovery homes in southwest Wisconsin. “Now, you can find hundreds and hundreds of NA and AA recovery meetings online.”
She framed the pandemic and its consequent shutdowns as an additional barrier that stood between people and recovery.
“People need a sober, safe environment in which to recover,” she said. “That didn’t happen for many people. It delayed their recovery process because they felt stuck.”
Runde believes the pandemic also highlighted the glaring need for additional substance use services and hopes to see continued investment. In May, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services announced the availability of $3 billion in American Rescue Plan Funding for grants dedicated to addiction and mental health programs.
“The need is so great. Maybe it will be hard to ignore,” she said.